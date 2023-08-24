Overview
Christine Lanoie-Newman is chief development officer at the RAND Corporation. As part of the executive leadership team, she oversees all of RAND's development efforts, which include all philanthropic and foundation fundraising efforts.
She joined RAND in 2019 as the executive director, foundation relations, a newly created role within the development team, as part of the Tomorrow Demands Today $400 million fundraising campaign. In this role, Lanoie-Newman worked closely with research leadership to build and strengthen relationships with grantmaking foundations, developed new institutional best practices around foundation engagement, and advanced RAND's strategic priorities. She was promoted to senior managing executive director of development in 2022, managing all frontline fundraising efforts including board giving, major giving, annual fund, and foundation relations. Prior to RAND, she spent eight years at UCLA, rising to the campus-wide position of deputy director of corporate, foundation, and research relations. She has also held development and consulting positions at several community-based non-profits, was a program director in the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's chronic disease unit, and taught writing, literature, and critical thinking courses at community colleges in Massachusetts and California.
Lanoie-Newman earned a master's degree in philosophy from Boston College and a master's degree in creative writing from Emerson College. She is based in RAND's Boston office.