RAND Global and Emerging Risks

RAND Global and Emerging Risks delivers rigorous and objective public policy research on the most consequential challenges to civilization and global security.

Objective analysis and innovative ideas to address consequential challenges

Artificial Intelligence

Navigating the national security and geopolitical implications of the rapid advance of artificial intelligence.

Biological Threats

Promoting responsible innovation in biotechnology and strengthening biosecurity and resilience.

Transforming Climate

Enhancing preparedness for the climate and energy transitions.

Strategic Competition

Informing and shaping strategy and policy for a new era of geopolitical change and contestation.

Decision Advantage

Providing decisionmakers with novel foresight, forecasting, and decisionmaking tools for a world defined by radical uncertainty.

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