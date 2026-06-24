RAND Global and Emerging Risks

The Center on AI, Security, and Technology
The Center on AI, Security, and Technology (CAST) conducts cutting-edge research on transformative, high-impact technologies — from artificial intelligence to biotechnology — to shape policies that protect global security and advance the public good.
Featured Research & Commentary
Research
Looking Beyond the Government’s Regulatory Toolkit
Transformative artificial intelligence presents safety and societal risks. It also has prospective benefits. How can business and civil society help manage and mitigate these risks?
Jun 24, 2026
China's Techno-Industrial Strategy in the Xi Era
Jun 11, 2026
What Is Blocking U.S. Power Expansion for AI—and What Could Unlock It by 2030?
Jun 10, 2026
Advancing U.S.–UK Cooperation to Secure Frontier Artificial Intelligence
Jun 8, 2026