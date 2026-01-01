About RAND Global and Emerging Risks

RAND Global and Emerging Risks delivers rigorous and objective analysis and innovative ideas to help decisionmakers understand, prepare, and address consequential challenges to civilization and global security.

The division brings together the world’s leading scholars, strategists, technologists, and practitioners to develop analyses, strategies, concepts, capabilities, and plans that will meet the consequential tests before us, including the rapid advance of artificial intelligence, growing biological threats, a transforming climate, and intensified strategic competition.

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