About RAND Global and Emerging Risks
RAND Global and Emerging Risks delivers rigorous and objective analysis and innovative ideas to help decisionmakers understand, prepare, and address consequential challenges to civilization and global security.
The division brings together the world’s leading scholars, strategists, technologists, and practitioners to develop analyses, strategies, concepts, capabilities, and plans that will meet the consequential tests before us, including the rapid advance of artificial intelligence, growing biological threats, a transforming climate, and intensified strategic competition.
Division Leadership
Research Center Leadership
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Sella Nevo
Director, RAND Center on AI, Security, and Technology
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Joel B. Predd
Director, Center for the Geopolitics of AGI
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Jude Blanchette
Director, RAND China Research Center
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Miranda Priebe
Director, Center for Analysis of U.S. Grand Strategy
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Benjamin Lee Preston
Director, RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures
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Marie Jones
Director, RAND Forecasting Initiative
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Anthony Vassalo
Director, RAND Forecasting Initiative
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Nidhi Kalra
Director, Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition
International Chairs
Philanthropic Supporters
RAND Global and Emerging Risks is grateful for the generous philanthropic support that enables its important work.Work with Us
- The Audacious Project
- Charlottes och Fredriks Stiftelse
- Chris Anderson and Jacqueline Novogratz
- Coefficient Giving
- DALHAP Investments Ltd.
- Effektiv Spenden
- Ergo Impact
- Fathom
- Founders Pledge
- Good Ventures
- Jaan Tallinn
- The Li Lu Humanitarian Foundation
- Longview
- Michael Tang
- The Pew Charitable Trusts
- RAND Global and Emerging Risks Advisory Board
- Sea Grape Foundation
- Valhalla Foundation
- Waking Up Foundation