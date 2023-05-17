Miranda Priebe is director of the Center for Analysis of U.S. Grand Strategy and a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation.
Her work at RAND has focused on grand strategy, the future of the international order, effects of U.S. forward presence, military doctrine, history of U.S. military policy, distributed air operations, and multi-domain command and control. She has also conducted research on deterrence, reassurance, threat perceptions, rising powers, alliance politics, and U.S. defense budgets. Priebe received a Ph.D. in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She also received a Master of Public Affairs degree from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School and S.B. degrees in physics and political science from MIT.
Selected Publications
Priebe, Miranda, Bryan Rooney, Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, Jeffrey Martini, and Stephanie Pezard, Implementing Restraint: Changes in U.S. Regional Security Policies to Operationalize a Realist Grand Strategy of Restraint, RAND Corporation (RR-A739-1), 2021
Priebe, Miranda, Bryan Rooney, Caitlin McCulloch, and Zachary Burdette, Do Alliances and Partnerships Entangle the United States in Conflict?RAND Corporation (RR-A739-3), 2021
Priebe, Miranda, Angela O'Mahony, Bryan Frederick, Alyssa Demus, Bonny Lin, Michelle Grisé, Derek Eaton, and Abby Doll, Operational Unpredictability and Deterrence: Evaluating Options for Complicating Adversary Decisionmaking, RAND Corporation (RR-A448-1), 2021
Binnendijk, Anika, Miranda Priebe, An Attack Against Them All? Drivers of Decisions to Contribute to NATO Collective Defense, RAND Corporation (RR-2964-OSD), 2019
Rooney, Bryan, Grant Johnson, and Miranda Priebe, How Does Defense Spending Affect Economic Growth?RAND Corporation (RR-A739-2), 2021
O'Mahony, Angela, Miranda Priebe, Bryan Frederick, Jennifer Kavanagh, Matthew Lane, Trevor Johnston, Thomas S. Szayna, Jakub P. Hlavka, Stephen Watts, and Matthew Povlock, U.S. Presence and the Incidence of Conflict, RAND Corporation (RR-1906-A), 2018
Michael J. Mazarr, Miranda Priebe, Andrew Radin, Astrid Stuth Cevallos, Alternative Options for U.S. Policy Toward the International Order, RAND Corporation (RR-2011), 2017