There is a strategic ambiguity for all space operators… that have launched and own some data segment of a space system can use that in a double-edged sword. They can either use this space system under plausible deniability [as] a purely civilian system but they can also use it then repurpose it for a military purpose at the same time.

Mélusine Lebret Junior Analyst and Coordinator of the RAND Europe Space Hub Source: France 24