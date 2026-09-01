RAND Europe

Good decisions rely on good evidence We are a not-for-profit, non-partisan policy research organisation. We help improve policy and decision-making through objective research and rigorous analysis.

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Defence, Security and Justice

Providing clients with the evidence-based analysis they need to understand threats, navigate complexity, and see opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

Education, Employment and Skills

Delivering evaluation and expert analysis on education, employment and skills for UK and European governments, policymakers, foundations and charities.

Science and Emerging Technology

Investigating how science and technology can support an equitable society. We analyse policy gaps, technological progress, and research and innovation to guide effective decision-making.

Health and Care

Making sense of challenges and opportunities across public health, health systems and services, and health technology and innovation.

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