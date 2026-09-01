RAND Europe Impact and Innovation Forum 2027: National Necessity, Regional Choice: Evidence in an Age of Devolution
25 Jan 2027
Good decisions rely on good evidence We are a not-for-profit, non-partisan policy research organisation. We help improve policy and decision-making through objective research and rigorous analysis.
Providing clients with the evidence-based analysis they need to understand threats, navigate complexity, and see opportunities in a rapidly changing world.
Delivering evaluation and expert analysis on education, employment and skills for UK and European governments, policymakers, foundations and charities.
Investigating how science and technology can support an equitable society. We analyse policy gaps, technological progress, and research and innovation to guide effective decision-making.
Making sense of challenges and opportunities across public health, health systems and services, and health technology and innovation.
Latest research & commentary
Cocaine trafficking in seaports: The Port of Rotterdam in a comparative perspective with Le Havre
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Forecasting the Next Steps in Ukraine's Military Evolution
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Realising the 100 Days Mission
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Tobacco Dependency Treatment Services for People with Severe Mental Illness: A Mixed Methods Rapid Evaluation
Recent Projects
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Genomics, Healthcare, and You engagement programme
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Examining the delivery of the Armed Forces Covenant and Armed Forces support in Northern Ireland
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Preventing health-related job loss: An evidence-based response to what is needed to provide effective, tiered caseworker support in the UK
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Mapping AI Ecosystems in the Netherlands and the UK