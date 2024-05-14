Our Mission

Emerging technologies are reshaping our world in ways both exciting and uncertain. RAND Europe’s Frontiers of Technology Hub tracks technological trends with one eye on the critical topics of tomorrow. Our proactive research agenda anticipates and prepares policymakers, industry leaders, and the public for emerging technologies and their impacts.

Multidisciplinary Expertise for a Complex World

Over the years, we have studied a range of technologies including the Internet of Things, big data, robotics, wearables, extended reality, blockchain, 5G, and more. We bring together multidisciplinary, cross-sector expertise to generate empirical, independent, and non-partisan solutions to make sense of an increasingly complex, technology-connected world.

Our current work focuses on three technology areas of interest: artificial intelligence; biotechnology (encompassing synthetic biology, biosecurity, and agri-tech); and quantum technology. Our analysis also captures their underpinning and enabling technologies such as data, hardware, and semiconductors.

We are particularly focused on assessing the benefits and risks of these different technologies through linked policy themes: implications and applications of technology, oversight of technology, technology foresight and preparedness, and the convergence of technologies. Some examples of specific policy areas include: trust and ethics, data governance, security and resilience, infrastructure, collaboration, work and skills, and funding and investment.

Chart showing that the current technology areas of interest--artificial technology, biotechnology, and quantum technology--intersect with policy themes on the implications and applications of technology, the oversight of technology, technology foresight and preparedness, and the convergence of technologies.

Drawing on our body of research and subject matter expertise, we actively participate in and organize conferences, panels, and roundtables to drive important conversations among diverse participants in academia, public-sector research institutions, non-governmental organizations, charities, the private sector, members of the public, the legal profession, and government. To make our work accessible to a broader audience, we also create content like podcasts, blogs and commentaries, and research briefs.