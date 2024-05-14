Frontiers of Technology

Navigating the promise and peril of emerging technologies

Image of DNA helix, scientists looking at a computer, and a microchip, all overlaid by blocks, photos by Ktsimage, MTStock Studio, and Da-Kuk/Getty Images. Design by Haley Okuley.

Analyzing emerging technologies to identify opportunities and challenges requires multidisciplinary expertise. We offer timely, actionable insights and analysis based on research across domains, helping national and international organizations manage risks, understand tradeoffs, and foresee unintended consequences.

Our Mission

Emerging technologies are reshaping our world in ways both exciting and uncertain. RAND Europe’s Frontiers of Technology Hub tracks technological trends with one eye on the critical topics of tomorrow. Our proactive research agenda anticipates and prepares policymakers, industry leaders, and the public for emerging technologies and their impacts.

Multidisciplinary Expertise for a Complex World

Over the years, we have studied a range of technologies including the Internet of Things, big data, robotics, wearables, extended reality, blockchain, 5G, and more. We bring together multidisciplinary, cross-sector expertise to generate empirical, independent, and non-partisan solutions to make sense of an increasingly complex, technology-connected world.

Our current work focuses on three technology areas of interest: artificial intelligence; biotechnology (encompassing synthetic biology, biosecurity, and agri-tech); and quantum technology. Our analysis also captures their underpinning and enabling technologies such as data, hardware, and semiconductors.

We are particularly focused on assessing the benefits and risks of these different technologies through linked policy themes: implications and applications of technology, oversight of technology, technology foresight and preparedness, and the convergence of technologies. Some examples of specific policy areas include: trust and ethics, data governance, security and resilience, infrastructure, collaboration, work and skills, and funding and investment.

Graph showing the overlap of technology areas of interest with policy themes, image by Haley Okuley/RAND Corporation

Drawing on our body of research and subject matter expertise, we actively participate in and organize conferences, panels, and roundtables to drive important conversations among diverse participants in academia, public-sector research institutions, non-governmental organizations, charities, the private sector, members of the public, the legal profession, and government. To make our work accessible to a broader audience, we also create content like podcasts, blogs and commentaries, and research briefs.

Focus Areas

  • Artificial intelligence
  • Synthetic biology
  • Biosecurity
  • Agri-tech
  • Quantum technology
  • Internet of things
  • Big data
  • Robotics
  • Wearables
  • Extended reality
  • Blockchain
  • 5G
Our Methods

We combine tried-and-tested, traditional research methods with cutting edge approaches to deliver impactful and meaningful technology policy research and analysis. To account for the uncertainties inherent in technological advancements—and the necessity of preparedness for all future scenarios—we regularly draw on the expertise from our partners in the Centre for Futures and Foresight Studies.

Traditional methods

  • Literature reviews
  • Rapid evidence assessments
  • Focus groups
  • Interviews
  • Surveys
  • Workshops and roundtables
  • Scientometrics

Innovative Methods

  • Crowdsourcing
  • Serious gaming
  • Horizon scanning
  • Trend analysis
  • Technology forecasting
  • Future scenarios
  • Public deliberation
  • Web crawling

Recent Clients and Collaborators

Public Sector

  • British Embassy Washington
  • Defense Science and Technology Laboratory
  • European Commission DG
  • Communications Networks, Content and Technology
  • European Commission DG Research and Innovation
  • UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
  • European Parliment
  • Research Council of Norway
  • UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
  • UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub

Foundations & Non-profits

  • BCS, the Chartered Institute for Institute
  • British Standards Institution
  • Digital Catapult
  • Novo Nordisk Foundation
  • OECD
  • Pistoia Alliance
  • Wellcome

Private Sector

  • Centre for Long-Term Resilience
  • Digital Science
  • Electric Data Solutions
  • European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations
  • Microsoft
  • glass.ai
  • Salesforce

Leadership Spotlights

