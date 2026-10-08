Mapping AI Ecosystems in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom

This report maps the artificial intelligence (AI) research and innovation ecosystems of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands and identifies opportunities for deeper bilateral collaboration. Drawing on desk research, policy analysis, scientometric and patent data and stakeholder engagement, it compares the countries’ ecosystem structures, capabilities, policy approaches and sectoral strengths.

The report examines three priority areas for collaboration: AI in the life sciences and health technologies, AI applications in agrifood and agritech, and compute and ICT infrastructure for AI. In life sciences, collaboration could link UK commercial and translational scale with Dutch clinical integration and validation strengths. In agrifood, it could combine UK research, sensing, robotics and biotechnology capabilities with Dutch leadership in applied innovation and deployment. In compute, it could connect UK strengths in software, model development and AI compute expansion with Dutch capabilities in hardware, connectivity and sustainable digital infrastructure.

The report identifies practical opportunities for bilateral capability building, joint innovation and scale-up, and longer-term cooperation on resilient and trusted AI infrastructure.