Mapping AI Ecosystems in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom
Opportunities for bilateral collaboration and action
ResearchPublished Oct 8, 2026
This research was sponsored by UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)
This report compares the UK and Netherlands AI ecosystems and identifies practical opportunities for bilateral collaboration. The countries are complementary rather than direct competitors: the UK offers scale, frontier research, investment and global reach, while the Netherlands offers industrial specialisation and public-private coordination. Priority areas are life sciences and health, agrifood and agritech, and compute infrastructure.
Opportunities for bilateral collaboration and action
ResearchPublished Oct 8, 2026
This research was sponsored by UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)
This report maps the artificial intelligence (AI) research and innovation ecosystems of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands and identifies opportunities for deeper bilateral collaboration. Drawing on desk research, policy analysis, scientometric and patent data and stakeholder engagement, it compares the countries’ ecosystem structures, capabilities, policy approaches and sectoral strengths.
The report examines three priority areas for collaboration: AI in the life sciences and health technologies, AI applications in agrifood and agritech, and compute and ICT infrastructure for AI. In life sciences, collaboration could link UK commercial and translational scale with Dutch clinical integration and validation strengths. In agrifood, it could combine UK research, sensing, robotics and biotechnology capabilities with Dutch leadership in applied innovation and deployment. In compute, it could connect UK strengths in software, model development and AI compute expansion with Dutch capabilities in hardware, connectivity and sustainable digital infrastructure.
The report identifies practical opportunities for bilateral capability building, joint innovation and scale-up, and longer-term cooperation on resilient and trusted AI infrastructure.
The UK has greater scale, global reach, frontier AI research capacity, private investment and commercial activity. The Netherlands has a smaller but highly connected ecosystem, underpinned by industrial specialisation, strong public–private coordination and integration with European research, innovation and regulatory frameworks. These differences create complementarity rather than direct competition.
Both prioritise AI-enabled productivity and growth, responsible innovation, resilient compute and data infrastructure, workforce capability, and international cooperation with trusted partners. This alignment provides a clear foundation for joint initiatives, particularly where collaboration can link UK scale and frontier capability with Dutch industrial testbeds, coordination mechanisms and EU connections.
In each country, translating research excellence and early-stage innovation into sustained domestic growth and widespread use remains challenging. Key obstacles include insufficient growth-stage finance; shortages of specialist, applied and interdisciplinary skills; and uneven AI uptake among SMEs and sector-specific users. Data availability and interoperability, access to large-scale and sovereign compute, reliance on non-European hyperscalers, and energy and grid capacity constraints further limit expansion. Addressing these shared barriers could be a practical focus for bilateral action on scale-up pathways, skills development, trusted infrastructure, data collaboration and responsible AI governance.
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