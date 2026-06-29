Shyam Krishna is a research leader at RAND Europe. With expertise in AI and emerging technologies, his multidisciplinary experience builds on a career in technology policy, mixed-methods research, business analytics, and engineering. Over the years, he has engaged with governments across the globe, including the UK, the EU, India, Indonesia, Türkiye, and Tanzania, through his roles at UNESCO and the Alan Turing Institute.
His work centers on designing and delivering research-led programmes that take a government-wide approach to AI governance. This includes identifying AI policy pathways aligned with national priorities, establishing normative and regulatory frameworks, and collaborating with stakeholders to institute capacity-building initiatives. He has played a key role in advising governments on navigating the complexities of AI governance by fostering informed policy decisions and frameworks that balance innovation with ethical considerations.
Additionally, he has contributed to the development of practical guides, workshops and other engagements aimed at upskilling policymakers in AI governance. He also has deep experience in facilitating research exercises with a diverse range of stakeholders.
Krishna received his Ph.D. in critical data studies and information systems from Royal Holloway, University of London.
Education
Ph.D. in critical data studies and information systems, Royal Holloway, University of London, UK; M.Sc. in information and communication technologies for development, University of Manchester, UK; M.B.A. in business management (technology specilisation), Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, India; B.S. in electronics and communications engineering, Anna University, India
Selected Work
- Andrés Domínguez Hernández, Shyam Krishna, Antonella Maia Perini, Michael Katell, SJ Bennett, Ann Borda, Youmna Hashem, Semeli Hadjiloizou, Sabeehah Mahomed, Smera Jayadeva, Mhairi Aitken, David Leslie, "Mapping the individual, social and biospheric impacts of Foundation Models," Proceedings of the 2024 ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency, 2024
- David Leslie, Carolyn Ashurst, Natalia Menéndez González, Frances Griffiths, Smera Jayadeva, Mackenzie Jorgensen, Michael Katell, Shyam Krishna, Doschmund Kwiatkowski, Carolina Iglésias Martins, Sabeehah Mahomed, Carlos Mougan, Shachi Pandit, Mark Richey,, "‘Frontier AI,’Power, and the Public Interest: Who benefits, who decides?" Harvard Data Science Review, 2024
- Pica Johansson, Jonathan Bright, Shyam Krishna, Claudia Fischer, David Leslie, Exploring responsible applications of Synthetic Data to advance Online Safety Research and Development, , 2024
- [Lead Programme Specialist], UNESCO Model AI Governance Framework (forthcoming)