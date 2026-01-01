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Allegra Abbruzzese
M.Phil. Student, RAND School of Public Policy; Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
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Zara Fatima Abdurahaman
Ph.D. Student, RAND School; Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
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Dan Abel
Senior Fellow-Adjunct, International/Defense Researcher
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Andrea M. Abler
Technical Analyst
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Lisa Abraham
Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Victor Abramowicz
Research Leader - Defence Capability
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Joie D. Acosta
Senior Behavioral/Social Scientist
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Marina Acosta
Ph.D. Student, RAND School of Public Policy; Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
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Avery Adams
Analyst
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Christopher Scott Adams
Senior Policy Analyst
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Anca Agachi
Defense Policy Analyst
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Denis Agniel
Senior Statistician