Project Air Force is Making a Difference with the Air Force

Research Spotlight

  • An airman studies training manuals next to a stack of language books

    Exploring the Use of Computational Cognitive Models to Personalize Training

    The U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) must develop and sustain mission-critical knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) among airmen, guardians, and civilians. Yet training and education is costly. This report describes how computational cognitive models can deliver personalized and adaptive training that enhanced learning gains and reduced training time for mission-critical KSAs, with emphasis on second-language learning, for the DAF.

Recent Work

  • The top of the U.S. Capitol Building with an American flag in front of it, photo by Perry Spring/Getty Images

    Saving the Government Money: Examples from RAND's FFRDCs

    RAND's defense-related federally funded research and development centers apply research capital they have developed over the years to help decisionmakers solve problems and often save money as well. This publication lists and briefly summarizes some RAND projects undertaken over the past several years that have helped save the government money or that have identified ways to do so.

  • A colorful silhouette of an aircraft is superimposed on maps of Russia and Iran, images by Belterz/Getty Images, Kevin Smart/Getty Images, and KeithBinns/Getty Images

    Deterring Russia and Iran

    How can the United States effectively and efficiently deter Russia and Iran without crowding out investments in other military missions, including competition with China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • A Kitty Hawk electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft

    Department of Defense Considerations for Leveraging Commercially Developed Emerging Technologies: Preliminary Insights from Advanced Air Mobility

    A RAND project examined advanced air mobility (AAM) developments and the potential for AAM technologies to support military missions. Preliminary findings indicate that, regardless of whether the U.S. military ultimately adopts AAM technologies, they provide a useful case study for DoD as it explores ways to leverage commercially-derived technologies.

  • Concrete wall with painted united states, China and Russia flags

    Great-Power Competition and Conflict in Latin America

    The potential for great-power competition in Latin America converges on the most populous and economically developed countries in the region. Among the three competitors, the United States retains the lead in most domains of national power in the region, but China is making significant advances.

  • A rainbow road track of colors and numbers

    Advancing Equitable Decisionmaking for the Department of Defense Through Fairness in Machine Learning

    The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is investing heavily in the development of machine learning (ML) algorithms to assist in many decisionmaking processes. This report provides policymakers and developers of ML algorithms with a framework and tools to produce algorithms for personnel management that are consistent with DoD's equity priorities.

  • Managing Military Personnel Costs: Operation Retrenchment Specter, A Workforce Futures Game

    To ensure a ready workforce without undercutting modernization and sustainment efforts, the U.S. Air Force must explore options to limit military personnel costs while considering the nonmonetary trade-offs and risks that these options entail.

  • The experimental X-37B space plane surrounded by three personnel in sealed suits

    Designing a New Framework for the U.S. Space Force Workforce

    The U.S. Space Force (USSF), as a new space-centered military force with a relatively small end strength at present, has talent-management needs that differ from those of its sister services. The USSF needs to develop and retain its workforce along career paths that sustain essential technical and warfighting competencies among all guardians and to develop strong candidates for senior leadership positions.