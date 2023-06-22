Exploring the Use of Computational Cognitive Models to Personalize Training
The U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) must develop and sustain mission-critical knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) among airmen, guardians, and civilians. Yet training and education is costly. This report describes how computational cognitive models can deliver personalized and adaptive training that enhanced learning gains and reduced training time for mission-critical KSAs, with emphasis on second-language learning, for the DAF.