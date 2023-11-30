Research Integrity

Our mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis is enabled through our core values of quality and objectivity and our unwavering commitment to the highest level of integrity and ethical behavior. To help ensure our research and analysis are rigorous, objective, and nonpartisan, we

subject our research publications to a robust and exacting quality-assurance process

avoid both the appearance and reality of financial and other conflicts of interest through staff training, project screening, and a policy of mandatory disclosure

pursue transparency in our research engagements through our commitment to the open publication of our research findings and recommendations, disclosure of the source of funding of published research, and policies to ensure intellectual independence.

RAND strives to provide a setting in which our associates can live by our ethical principles, be productive, take satisfaction from our contributions, grow professionally, and find camaraderie with their colleagues. RAND is also committed to providing systems and policies that support individuals in meeting standards for ethical behavior.

analysis

funded