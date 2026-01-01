Contact Us

Contact

Do you have a question for us? If so, then please use the contact information below.

Our Offices

HeadquartersSanta Monica

For Fed Ex, UPS, DHL, and other deliveries, please use:
1776 Main Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401-3208
Tel: (310) 393-0411
Fax: (310) 393-4818 Map and Directions
For standard U.S. mail, please use:
1776 Main Street
P.O. Box 2138
Santa Monica, CA 90407-2138

Washington

1200 South Hayes Street
Arlington, VA 22202-5050
Tel: (703) 413-1100
Fax: (703) 413-8111 Map and Directions

Pittsburgh

4570 Fifth Avenue
Suite 600
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Tel: (412) 683-2300
Fax: (412) 621-4002 Map and Directions

Boston

20 Park Plaza
9th Floor
Suite 910
Boston, MA 02116
Tel: (617) 338-2059
Fax: (857) 317-7928 Map and Directions

RAND Europe

Hans Pung, President

Eastbrook House
Shaftesbury Road
Cambridge
CB2 8BF
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 1223 353 329 Map and Directions

Sarah Cheesborough (oversight)

Rue de la Loi 82 / Bte 3
1040 Brussels
Belgium
Tel: +32 2 669 2400 Map and Directions

Stijn Hoorens, Director

Gardens Business Centre New Babylon
Anna van Buerenplein 41
2595 DA The Hague
The Netherlands
Tel: +31 70 798 0158 Map and Directions

RAND Australia

Carolyn Bull, Director

Postal Address:
Suite 24, M Centre
11 Palmerston Lane
Manuka, ACT 2603
Australia
Tel: +61 2 6232 6972

Additional Contacts

Congressional Relations

Call: (703) 413-1100, ext. 5363
Fax: (703) 413-8111
ocr@rand.org

Congressional Resources

Development Office

(800) 757-4618
giving@rand.org

Support RAND

Media Inquiries

Press Room

Ordering RAND Publications

Customer Service
Call: (310) 451-7002
Fax: (412) 802-4981
order@rand.org
Ordering Information

Foreign Language Rights
Cindy Lyons
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6240
Cindy_Lyons@rand.org
Foreign Language Rights

Published Research

Book Review Copies
Amy Majczyk, Customer Service Supervisor
(412) 683-2300, ext. 4929
Amy_Majczyk@rand.org

Participation in RAND Research Projects

Angela O'Mahony, Chair
Human Subjects Protection Committee (RAND Institutional Review Board)
hspcinfo@rand.org

Community Relations in Santa Monica

Nora Pasco
(310) 393-0411, ext. 7560
Nora_Pasco@rand.org

Accessing RAND Corporate Archives

Archives Contact Form

Contact Us

If you have a general comment or question for RAND, including questions or comments regarding the RAND website, please use this form.