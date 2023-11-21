Selected Publications
Fook Nederveen, Emma Zürcher, Lana Eekelschot, Emma Leenders, Iris Leussink, Stijn Hoorens, Towards an evidence-based approach to tackling radicalisation and extremism (in Dutch: "Naar een evidence-based aanpak van radicalisering en extremisme"), RAND Corporation (RRA1807-1), 2022 (forthcoming)
Stijn Hoorens, Fook Nederveen, Giselle Schellekens, Douwe Hylkema, Romana Michelon, Vincent Janssen, Iris Leussink, Christian van Stolk, Robert Wester, Evaluation of the Dutch government-wide approach to Brexit (in Dutch: "Evaluatie rijksbrede Brexit-inzet van de Nederlandse overheid") , RAND Corporation, 2022 (forthcoming)
Cloé Gendronneau, Arkadiusz Wiśniowski, Dilek Yildiz, Emilio Zagheni, Lee Fiorio, Yuan Hsiao, Martin Stepanek, Ingmar Weber, Guy Abel, Stijn Hoorens, Measuring Labour Mobility and Migration Using Big Data: Exploring the potential of social-media data for measuring EU mobility flows and stocks of EU movers, RAND Corporation (RR-3045-EC), 2019
Retter, Lucia, Erik J. Frinking, Stijn Hoorens, Alice Lynch, Fook Nederveen, and William D. Phillips, Relationships between the economy and national security: Analysis and considerations for economic security policy in the Netherlands, RAND Corporation (RR-4287), 2020
Kristy Kruithof, Judith Aldridge, David Décary Hétu, Megan Sim, Elma Dujso, Stijn Hoorens, Internet-facilitated drugs trade: An analysis of the size, scope and the role of the Netherlands, RAND Corporation (RR-1607), 2016
Yerushalmi, Erez, Priscillia Hunt, Stijn Hoorens, Christophe Sauboin, and Richard Smith., ""Exploring the Use of a General Equilibrium Method to Assess the Value of a Malaria Vaccine: An Application to Ghana," MDM Policy & Practice, 4(2), 2019
Beau Kilmer and Stijn Hoorens (eds), Understanding illicit drug markets, supply-reduction efforts, and drug-related crime in the European Union, RAND (TR-755), 2010
Mafalda Pardal, Beau Kilmer, Sara d'Auria, Tamara Strabel, Silvia Galimberti, Stijn Hoorens, Tom Decorte, Ben Senator, Alternatives to profit-maximising commercial models of cannabis supply for non-medical use, RAND Corporation (RRA2190-1), 2023