RAND Serious Illness Survey
The RAND Serious Illness Survey assesses the care experiences of individuals who receive care from programs that provide serious illness care to patients in their homes.
RAND Health provides decisionmakers across government, health care, and communities with objective, actionable evidence to address health policy challenges.
Uncovering novel approaches to treatment to improve mental health and reduce substance disorders.
Incorporating patient voices with health care outcomes data to drive quality improvement.
Identifying opportunities to improve health for all.
Evaluating insurance benefit designs to test whether they encourage access to care and lower costs.
Shedding light on strategies to lower costs and strengthen health care systems.
Assessing technological and research innovations that could catalyze improvements in care delivery.
RAND Health helps local, state, and national governments throughout the world identify policy challenges, develop and evaluate options to address them, implement changes, and evaluate their effects. We also conduct research for foundations, nongovernmental organizations, private businesses, professional associations, and community groups.
RAND Health makes a difference by analyzing societies’ most complex health-care problems and providing actionable solutions.See Our Impact
RAND Health works with a diverse range of clients across public, private, and philanthropic sectors.Work with Us
Featured Research & Commentary
Research
AI Chatbot Use and Disclosure for Mental Health Among US Adolescents and Young Adults
Jun 3, 2026
Research
The Effect of the Massachusetts Health Care Cost Growth Benchmark on Hospital Revenues and Other Spending Outcomes
May 27, 2026
Research
Preventing Youth Impaired Driving through a Web-Intervention in a Driver Education Program
May 22, 2026
Research
Qualified Medical Evaluators and the Medical-Legal Process in California Workers' Compensation
May 21, 2026