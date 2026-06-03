RAND Health

RAND Health provides decisionmakers across government, health care, and communities with objective, actionable evidence to address health policy challenges.

Strengthening health care systems and the societal conditions that support health

Behavioral Health

Uncovering novel approaches to treatment to improve mental health and reduce substance disorders.

Care Quality

Incorporating patient voices with health care outcomes data to drive quality improvement.

Healthier Populations

Identifying opportunities to improve health for all.

Insurance and Affordability

Evaluating insurance benefit designs to test whether they encourage access to care and lower costs.

Price Transparency

Shedding light on strategies to lower costs and strengthen health care systems.

Technology and Care Delivery

Assessing technological and research innovations that could catalyze improvements in care delivery.

Services

RAND Health helps local, state, and national governments throughout the world identify policy challenges, develop and evaluate options to address them, implement changes, and evaluate their effects. We also conduct research for foundations, nongovernmental organizations, private businesses, professional associations, and community groups.

How RAND Health Makes a Difference

RAND Health makes a difference by analyzing societies’ most complex health-care problems and providing actionable solutions.

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Recent Clients and Grantmakers

RAND Health works with a diverse range of clients across public, private, and philanthropic sectors.

Work with Us
  • Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
  • Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  • California, Connecticut, Oregon, Virginia, and Other State Governments
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Institute for Healthcare Improvement
  • Los Angeles Department of Mental Health
  • Mayor's Fund of New York City
  • Medicare Payment Advisory Commission
  • National Institutes of Health
  • Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology
  • Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute
  • Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
  • Rockefeller Foundation
  • Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
  • U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — ASPE

Featured Research & Commentary

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Surveys & Tools

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Insights From Our Experts

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Research Centers