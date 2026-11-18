This commentary was originally published by Orange County Register on November 15, 2026.

Every time a school district considers a later start time, the same objection surfaces: teens will just stay up later. Push the morning bell back an hour, the thinking goes, and kids will spend that hour on their phones. Nothing gained.

It's an understandable worry. But now we have national data that suggest otherwise.

In a new study we analyzed the effects of California's 2019 school start time law, SB 328. It requires most public high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools no earlier than 8 a.m., beginning in the 2022–23 school year. California was the first state in the nation to take this step.

We analyzed sleep reports from a nationally representative sample of 724 young people ages 12 to 21, collected in fall 2024 through RAND's American Youth Panel. Because this is nationally representative survey data, we could compare the subset of school-age Californian to their peers in other states. Our results were published this month in JAMA Network Open.

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Two years into SB 328's implementation, here's what we found: California middle and high school students reported waking up 29 minutes later and sleeping 24 minutes longer on school nights, on average, than their peers in other states. There was, however, no significant difference in bedtimes. The extra sleep came in the morning.

That directly counters the teens-will-stay-up-later objection. In California, delaying school start times did not come with later bedtimes. It came with later wake-up times and therefore more sleep.

The reason is biology. Around puberty, the body clock shifts. In teens, melatonin, the hormone that cues sleep, is released later in the evening than it is in adults or younger children. And it stays elevated well into the early morning hours. As a result, most teens can't fall asleep much before 11 p.m., no matter how early they turn in. Their bedtime is largely set by their bodies. Their wake time is set by the school bell. Move the bell, and you move the one part of the equation that was restricting their opportunity for adequate sleep.

Our data are a single snapshot taken after the law took effect, so we can't prove the policy caused the difference. But the pattern is just what we'd expect from a later school bell. Young people in other Pacific states showed no such sleep advantage. If California's extra sleep were about sunshine, culture or West Coast living, we would expect to see it in neighboring states too. We did not.

Delaying school start times did not come with later bedtimes. It came with later wake-up times and therefore more sleep.

Our findings also align with a growing body of evidence from school districts across the country. When Seattle public high schools moved their start times nearly an hour later in 2016, researchers tracked students with wrist monitors. Students gained a median of 34 minutes of sleep a night, and their grades improved. Their bedtimes held steady. In Minnesota, researchers followed students in individual schools that pushed back their bells; they also found the same pattern of more sleep, with no shift to later bedtimes. And a recent National Bureau of Economic Research analysis of SB 328 found the law raised the share of California teens getting at least eight hours of sleep on school nights by 13%.

Why does an extra 24 minutes matter? Most American teens are running a sleep deficit. More than 7 in 10 U.S. high school students sleep less than the recommended minimum of eight hours on school nights, a problem that has been growing for decades. Sleep is when the adolescent brain consolidates learning, regulates emotion and repairs itself. Chronic short sleep in teens is linked to depression, anxiety, lower grades and drowsy-driving crashes. Modest gains, night after night across a school year, add up.

All the evidence gathered to date points the same way. Later start times mean more sleep, and the gain comes in the morning. What remains open is what that sleep buys over time: in mental health, in learning, in safety behind the wheel. As the first state to act, California is where those answers will come from first.