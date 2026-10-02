RAND National Security Research Division
The RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD) delivers methodologically rigorous research and analysis to help the Department of War and the broader national security community address the United States’ most critical defense and security challenges.
Objective, fact-based, and data-driven research
Preparing for Great-Power War
NSRD conducts research across multiple disciplines to inform U.S. government policy decisions on critical challenges such as military technology competition, nuclear strategy and posture, and the economic and trade implications of geostrategic competition.
Positioning the United States for Strong Homeland Defense
Leveraging RAND's multidisciplinary expertise in air and missile defense, border security, counter narcotics, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, intelligence sharing, and other areas vital to national security, NSRD analyzes homeland defense programs, assesses risk, and develops strategies to enhance resilience and reduce vulnerabilities.
National Security Implications of Emerging Technologies
Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, 5G, and quantum computing are reshaping the security environment. NSRD assesses the value of and threats associated with emerging technologies through the work of its deep bench of experts across engineering, technology, and policy disciplines.
A Strong and Ready Joint Force
Decades of defense analyses by NSRD have helped civilian and uniformed DOW leaders manage recruiting and retention crises, transition to an all-volunteer force, execute the post-Cold War drawdown and post-9/11 buildup, and refresh practices around talent management for high profile workforces (e.g., nuclear, cyber), workforce requirements, and servicemember quality of life initiatives.
Rebalancing Security Relationships with Allies and Partners
NSRD’s body of work on alliances helps decisionmakers understand the need for and impact of collaborative efforts to tackle global threats, the benefits and risks of technological collaboration partnerships, and the ways that allied and partner forces can enhance military operational effectiveness in multiple areas of operation.
Insights From Our Experts
Research Programs
Special Initiatives
National Security Up Front
Recent Sponsors & Partners
RAND National Security Research Division works with a range of sponsors, including the Office of the Secretary of War and other U.S. government agencies, as well as allied nations and private foundations.Work with Us
- Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment
- Office of the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness
- Office of the Under Secretary of War for Policy
- Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering
- Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Combatant Commands
- U.S. Navy
- U.S. Marine Corps
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Defense Agencies: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), Defense Health Agency (DHA)
- DOW Office of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE)
- DOW Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO)
- DOW Chief Information Officer (CIO)
- U.S. Department of Commerce
- U.S. Department of State
- Allies and Partners: Japan and South Korea
Research & Commentary
Commentary
A Phased Agenda for U.S.-ROK Shipbuilding Cooperation
U.S.-ROK cooperation on shipbuilding should be structured so that it strengthens U.S. maritime industrial capacity, makes commercial sense for Korean shipbuilders, and survives the political and regulatory constraints on both sides.
Oct 2, 2026
Commentary
A Phased Agenda for U.S.-ROK Shipbuilding Cooperation
Oct 2, 2026
Research
The Scope and Nature of the U.S.-China Competition
Sep 29, 2026
Commentary
Never Underestimate the Houthis
Sep 21, 2026
Commentary
Getting a Security Clearance Doesn't Have to Be So Intimidating: Q&A with Sina Beaghley
Sep 9, 2026