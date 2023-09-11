National Security Research Division

The RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD) conducts research and analysis for the U.S. government, U.S. allies, and private foundations. The division operates the National Defense Research Institute (NDRI), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC).

  • Members of the Proud Boys gather near the Tennessee State Capitol ahead of a special session on public safety in Nashville, Tennessee, August 21, 2023, photo by Cheney Orr/Reuters

    How to Put RAND Findings on Veteran Support for Extremism in Context

    A RAND survey found that U.S. veterans appeared to support extremist groups at a rate lower than the general population. In contrast, a new University of Maryland study found that veteran status was the most prominent characteristic among extremists involved in terrorism attacks with four or more victims.

    Sep 11, 2023

  • diplomacyU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Central Asian states' foreign ministers in Astana, Kazakhstan, February 28, 2023, photo by Olivier Douliery/Pool/Reuters

    A Case for Greater U.S. Engagement in Central Asia

    Central Asia's souring relations with Russia and growing skepticism of Chinese influence have created a rare and valuable window of opportunity for the United States to bolster its image through greater long-term investment in the region.

    Sep 11, 2023

Latest Publications

  • Illustration of a puppet master controlling social media symbols, image by rudall30/Getty Images

    U.S. Adversaries Can Use Generative AI for Social Media Manipulation

    Using generative artificial intelligence technology, U.S. adversaries can manufacture fake social media accounts that seem real. These accounts can be used to advance narratives that serve the interests of those governments and pose a direct challenge to democracies. U.S. government, technology, and policy communities should act fast to counter this threat.

  • U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 7, and U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, conduct tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training, part of exercise Northern Edge (NE), May 15, 2019 at Fort Greely, Alaska. Approximately 10,000 U.S. military personnel will participate in exercise NE 2019, a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces that prepares joint forces to respond to crises in the Indo-Pacific region., photo by Cpl. Rhita Daniel/U.S. Marine Corps

    The Strategic Value of Jointness in Major Power Competition and Conflict

    For more than 30 years, the U.S. Department of Defense has placed substantial emphasis on jointness. Understanding what aspects of jointness are most valuable and why can help DoD compete more effectively against its adversaries and maximize the United States' competitive military advantages.

  • An aerial combat camera craftsman poses during Scorpion Lens 23, an annual training event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 15, 2023, photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine/U.S. Air Force

    Planning Ethical Influence Operations

    Influence efforts should seek legitimate military outcomes, be necessary, employ means that are not harmful, have high likelihood of success, and should not generate effects beyond what is intended. Those that do not satisfy all criteria might still be justified if the expected benefit outweighs the harm.

