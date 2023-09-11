Brochure
National Security Research Division
The RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD) conducts research and analysis for the U.S. government, U.S. allies, and private foundations. The division operates the National Defense Research Institute (NDRI), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC).
- Jeffrey Hornung considers the war in Ukraine from the perspective of Japanese decisionmakers
- Samuel Charap examines the endgame of the war in Ukraine
- Bradley Martin describes the 2023 derailment of a hazmat train as the real national security threat
- Heather Williams is interviewed about exposure to trauma within the U.S. Intelligence Community
- Peter Wilson examines the employment of guided munitions and robotic fighting vehicles in Ukraine
- Cortney Weinbaum explains in Real Clear Defense how China is expanding its use of private military contractors and security companies
- Marek Posard explains how to combat extremism in the U.S. military on an episode of Government Matters
- Stars and Stripes interviewed Charles Goldman on servicemember's earnings in their first years of civilian employment
- An article on parallels between historical special operations forces and current information forces continues to be the focus of discussion by policymakers
- Malcolm Gladwell examines RAND wargames on an episode of the Revisionist History podcast
- Andrew Morral and Terry Schell say the military must better understand sexual assaults to combat them