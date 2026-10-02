National Security Research Division

Preparing for Great-Power War NSRD conducts research across multiple disciplines to inform U.S. government policy decisions on critical challenges such as military technology competition, nuclear strategy and posture, and the economic and trade implications of geostrategic competition.

Positioning the United States for Strong Homeland Defense Leveraging RAND's multidisciplinary expertise in air and missile defense, border security, counter narcotics, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, intelligence sharing, and other areas vital to national security, NSRD analyzes homeland defense programs, assesses risk, and develops strategies to enhance resilience and reduce vulnerabilities.

National Security Implications of Emerging Technologies Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, 5G, and quantum computing are reshaping the security environment. NSRD assesses the value of and threats associated with emerging technologies through the work of its deep bench of experts across engineering, technology, and policy disciplines.

A Strong and Ready Joint Force Decades of defense analyses by NSRD have helped civilian and uniformed DOW leaders manage recruiting and retention crises, transition to an all-volunteer force, execute the post-Cold War drawdown and post-9/11 buildup, and refresh practices around talent management for high profile workforces (e.g., nuclear, cyber), workforce requirements, and servicemember quality of life initiatives.