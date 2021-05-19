Anu Narayanan

Anu Narayanan
Associate Director, Forces and Logistics Program, RAND Arroyo Center; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School; Senior Engineer
Pittsburgh Office

Education

Ph.D. in engineering and public policy, Carnegie Mellon University; B.S. in applied mathematics, University of Texas at Austin

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Anu Narayanan is associate director of the Forces and Logistics Program within RAND Arroyo Center, a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation, and professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focuses on the intersection of critical infrastructure and national security. She has led or conducted studies for the Department of the Air Force, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Energy on a range of topics including installation resilience to natural hazards and climate change, cybersecurity of the electric power grid, mission assurance, strategic basing, data analytics for critical infrastructure risk management, and disaster response and recovery. Narayanan holds a Ph.D. in engineering and public policy from Carnegie Mellon University

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Deterring Attacks Against the Power Grid
  • Costs of Resilience vs. Recovery Post-Disaster
  • Valuing Air Force Energy Resilience
  • Characterizing National Vulnerabilities from Infrastructure Disruptions by Natural Disasters
  • Building Resilience to Natural Hazards

Selected Publications

Narayanan, Anu, Michael J. Lostumbo, Kristin Van Abel, Michael T. Wilson, Anna Jean Wirth, and Rahim Ali, Grounded: An Enterprise-Wide Look at Department of the Air Force Installation Exposure to Natural Hazards: Implications for Infrastructure Investment Decisionmaking and Continuity of Operations Planning, RAND Corporation (RR-A523-1), 2021

Narayanan, Anu, Jonathan W. Welburn, Benjamin M. Miller, Sheng Tao Li, and Aaron Clark-Ginsberg, Deterring Attacks Against the Power Grid: Two Approaches for the U.S. Department of Defense, RAND Corporation (RR-3187-RC), 2020

, "From Awareness to Action: Accounting for Infrastructure Interdependencies in Disaster Response and Recovery Planning," GeoHealth, 4(8), 2020

Narayanan, Anu, Debra Knopman, Kristin Van Abel, Benjamin M. Miller, Nicholas E. Burger, Martha Blakely, Alexander D. Rothenberg, Luke Muggy, and Patrick Mills, Valuing Air Force Electric Power Resilience: A Framework for Mission-Level Investment Prioritization, RAND Corporation (RR-2771-AF), 2019

Narayanan, Anu, Debra Knopman, James D. Powers, Bryan Boling, Benjamin M. Miller, Patrick Mills, Kristin Van Abel, Katherine Anania, Blake Cignarella, and Connor P. Jackson, Air Force Installation Energy Assurance: An Assessment Framework, RAND Corporation (RR-2066-AF), 2017

Anu Narayanan and M. Granger Morgan, "Sustaining Critical Social Services During Extended Regional Power Blackouts," Risk Analysis, 32, 2012

Narayanan, Anu, Patrick Mills, Tobias Sytsma, Kelly Klima, and Rahim Ali, How Can DoD Compare Damage Costs Against Resilience Investment Costs for Climate-Driven Natural Hazards? Overview of an Analytic Approach, Its Advantages, and Its Limitations, RAND Corporation (RR-A1860-1), 2023

Narayanan, Anu, Scott R. Stephenson, Michael T. Wilson, Maria McCollester, Sarah Weilant, Emmi Yonekura, Sascha Ishikawa, Jay Balagna, Krista Romita Grocholski, and Nihar Chhatiawala, Accounting for Climate Resilience in Infrastructure Investment Decisionmaking: A Data-Driven Approach for Department of the Air Force Project Prioritization, RAND Corporation (RR-A1730-1), 2023

Languages

English; Tamil; Telugu

Commentary

  • A driver walks to his car near an empty gas pump in Falls Church, Virginia, May 12, 2021, photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
    Energy Security

    Is DarkSide Really Sorry? Is It Even DarkSide?

    The U.S. military relies heavily on commercial energy assets, making the implications of events like the Colonial Pipeline outage more serious than just higher prices at the gas pump. The origins and severity of an attack dictate what the United States might do in response.

    May 19, 2021

    Defense One

  • Engineer Anu Narayanan at the RAND office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, January 21, 2020, photo by Jim Mendenhall/Pro Photography Network
    Energy Security

    Thinking Outside the Grid: Q&A with Anu Narayanan

    Anu Narayanan, an engineer at RAND, is a specialist in what-ifs. Her research focuses on critical infrastructure and national security. In this interview, she discusses her latest work that explores what would happen if a cyberattacker tried to take down the power grid.

    Mar 5, 2020

Publications