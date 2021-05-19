Selected Publications
Narayanan, Anu, Michael J. Lostumbo, Kristin Van Abel, Michael T. Wilson, Anna Jean Wirth, and Rahim Ali, Grounded: An Enterprise-Wide Look at Department of the Air Force Installation Exposure to Natural Hazards: Implications for Infrastructure Investment Decisionmaking and Continuity of Operations Planning, RAND Corporation (RR-A523-1), 2021
Narayanan, Anu, Jonathan W. Welburn, Benjamin M. Miller, Sheng Tao Li, and Aaron Clark-Ginsberg, Deterring Attacks Against the Power Grid: Two Approaches for the U.S. Department of Defense, RAND Corporation (RR-3187-RC), 2020
, "From Awareness to Action: Accounting for Infrastructure Interdependencies in Disaster Response and Recovery Planning," GeoHealth, 4(8), 2020
Narayanan, Anu, Debra Knopman, Kristin Van Abel, Benjamin M. Miller, Nicholas E. Burger, Martha Blakely, Alexander D. Rothenberg, Luke Muggy, and Patrick Mills, Valuing Air Force Electric Power Resilience: A Framework for Mission-Level Investment Prioritization, RAND Corporation (RR-2771-AF), 2019
Narayanan, Anu, Debra Knopman, James D. Powers, Bryan Boling, Benjamin M. Miller, Patrick Mills, Kristin Van Abel, Katherine Anania, Blake Cignarella, and Connor P. Jackson, Air Force Installation Energy Assurance: An Assessment Framework, RAND Corporation (RR-2066-AF), 2017
Anu Narayanan and M. Granger Morgan, "Sustaining Critical Social Services During Extended Regional Power Blackouts," Risk Analysis, 32, 2012
Narayanan, Anu, Patrick Mills, Tobias Sytsma, Kelly Klima, and Rahim Ali, How Can DoD Compare Damage Costs Against Resilience Investment Costs for Climate-Driven Natural Hazards? Overview of an Analytic Approach, Its Advantages, and Its Limitations, RAND Corporation (RR-A1860-1), 2023
Narayanan, Anu, Scott R. Stephenson, Michael T. Wilson, Maria McCollester, Sarah Weilant, Emmi Yonekura, Sascha Ishikawa, Jay Balagna, Krista Romita Grocholski, and Nihar Chhatiawala, Accounting for Climate Resilience in Infrastructure Investment Decisionmaking: A Data-Driven Approach for Department of the Air Force Project Prioritization, RAND Corporation (RR-A1730-1), 2023