The initial slate of electric vehicles qualifying for a new federal tax credit was announced in April. Key to eligibility is the source of critical minerals used in their batteries. While the list of acceptable nations of origin is still being worked out, there's an important practical question the IRS should ask: Do carmakers really know where their critical minerals come from?

Members of the House Armed Services Committee have expressed concerns over the electrification of Army combat vehicles. Though such concerns have some merit, there is also a larger issue motivating research and development efforts—the growing demand for energy on the battlefield.

The authors examine the ways that climate change and climate change mitigation policy affect the federal budget, recommend ways to improve the modeling of such effects, and provide an overview of a budget model that can be used to score legislation.

Japan's decision in August to begin discharging treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean from its destroyed Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is fairly unpopular in Oceania, potentially damaging Tokyo's reputation in this increasingly strategic region.

This report characterizes barriers to the development, commercialization, and adoption of new technologies for use in underground coal mining in the United States using input from structured interviews and a workshop with industry representatives.

The Scotia Group and RAND Europe convened a series of Majlis Dialogues to help understand how policies, investments and international cooperation can support the global energy transition. The key points formed a roadmap to inform the transition.

The transition to decarbonize the grid and to electrify end uses to reduce emissions will be challenging, and customer bills may increase in the short term. Regulators can help to keep utilities financially healthy and make a smoother energy transition possible.

In this Perspective, space researchers at the RAND Corporation identify space sustainability, security, and governance concepts that they believe are worthy of future research.

Low-probability and high-impact events have the potential to escalate into systemic crises. Developing the tools to anticipate and manage these scenarios is the focus of this volume.

NATO has taken significant steps to reduce environmental impacts of military activities and has set voluntary emissions reduction targets for its member states. By leveraging its existing standardization processes to encompass a wider range of equipment, supplies, and practices, NATO can solidify its role as the preeminent military leader on climate.

In the developing world, mineral extraction and processing has historically caused not just environmental contamination but also corruption and displacement of local livelihoods. There are opportunities to improve the way companies from the Global North approach critical mineral projects there.

This article explores Chinese military thinking on the role of renewable energy for powering its overseas bases, focusing on the research of Zheng Chongwei, a Chinese military researcher.

In response to three fuel releases, the Secretary of Defense authorized the permanent closure of the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii. This report fulfills a congressional requirement to assess alternatives for reusing the site.

This report presents an assessment of the ability of government agencies and the private sector to collectively respond to Great Lakes oil spill scenarios relating to Area Contingency Plans while characterizing capabilities and gaps.

This report describes the San Joaquin Valley (SJV) Clean Energy Portfolio Toolkit to help SJV decisionmakers explore how the region might harness its resources to achieve broad prosperity by participating in California’s clean energy transition.

The RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures studies the risks associated with climate change, society’s responses to those risks, and the conditions needed for policy change.

Of particular concern to NATO leaders are mounting threats to the critical raw materials that alliance members need to sustain their militaries, defense industries, and wider economies. Given an uncertain geopolitical future ahead, NATO should move now to ensure the supply of critical materials.

Future energy security will increasingly depend on access to clean energy technologies and materials. This study assesses the energy security challenges of value chains across 17 clean energy technologies and identifies R&I actions to address them.

