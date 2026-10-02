AI Data Center Siting on Federal Lands

As the U.S. government moves to open federal land for data centers, energy availability is a binding constraint. In this report, the authors evaluate 31 candidate sites across the U.S. Department of War, U.S. Department of Energy, and private industry using a new quantitative cost model and describe a workshop that generated suggestions for public-private partnership guidance.
This research was independently initiated and made possible by RAND’s own resources, including income from operations, unrestricted gifts from RAND supporters, and distributions from its long-term investment fund.
A new RAND data center siting rubric helps federal agencies screen and rank potential sites based on energy feasibility.
The U.S. government, spurred by a 2025 executive order, is moving quickly to open federal land for artificial intelligence (AI) data center development and directing agencies to identify suitable sites. But energy availability—not just available acreage—is a binding constraint that will determine which sites can realistically support large-scale AI infrastructure.
RAND researchers evaluated 12 U.S. Department of War sites offered for data center leases, compared them with 17 U.S. Department of Energy sites, and developed a cost model to estimate energy infrastructure expenses across 31 candidate locations. A stakeholder workshop stress-tested these findings and informed public-private partnership guidance.
Key Takeaways
Most sites will require major energy investment.
Across both departments, nearly every candidate site lacks sufficient existing generation capacity to power a gigawatt-scale data center without significant new infrastructure.
Site rankings shift depending on scale and financing.
No single site dominates under all conditions. Sites in the southwest perform best for most scenarios, while several northeastern sites consistently rank at the bottom.
Energy costs rival facility construction costs.
At the gigawatt scale, energy infrastructure expenses are comparable in magnitude to data center construction costs, making energy planning a primary—not secondary—driver of site selection.
Unresolved conflicts can become national security risks.
A workshop exercise found that community opposition, litigation, and infrastructure disputes at a federally approved data center site could escalate into overlapping legal, political, and security crises that threaten development.
Recommendations
When screening potential sites for development:
Use a site-screening framework that ranks candidates on energy costs, grid interconnection feasibility, and infrastructure readiness before solicitations are issued.
Request that bidders describe how they will meet the Ratepayer Protection Pledge—the commitment that data center energy costs will not raise electricity rates for consumers.
When structuring solicitations:
Treat energy infrastructure as a parallel, coequal workstream alongside civil construction in all requests for lease proposals rather than as a subordinate component to be resolved after a lease has been awarded.
When enabling public-private partnerships:
Develop formal policy guidelines for data center public-private partnerships covering site-specific engagement, risk allocation, security responsibilities, and decommissioning obligations.
Methodology
RAND researchers applied a previously developed energy suitability framework covering energy supply, energy systems, supporting inputs, environmental conditions, and governance factors to 12 U.S. Department of War sites. They then developed a quantitative energy cost model to estimate the present-value cost of powering a 1-gigawatt data center across 31 candidate sites using four generation scenarios. Sensitivity analyses tested how rankings change under varying assumptions about compute scale, the cost of capital, and cooling requirements. A structured stakeholder workshop with 14 federal and industry participants, including a scenario-based Day After exercise, generated inputs for public-private partnership guidance.
Arciniegas Rueda, Ismael E., Kelly Klima, Austin Smidt, Frank Andujar Lugo, Rahim Ali, David Gill, and Jennifer Buckley, AI Data Center Siting on Federal Lands: An Energy View, RAND Corporation, RR-A5050-1, 2026. As of October 12, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA5050-1.html
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Arciniegas Rueda, Ismael E., Kelly Klima, Austin Smidt, Frank Andujar Lugo, Rahim Ali, David Gill, and Jennifer Buckley, AI Data Center Siting on Federal Lands: An Energy View. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA5050-1.html.
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