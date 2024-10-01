Austin Smidt
M.Phil. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Expertise
Austin Smidt (he/him) is an M.Phil. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. His research interests include infrastructure, resilience, water management, and technology development.
At RAND, Smidt has worked on global problems like AI, decision making under deep uncertainty (DMDU), and climate resilience. Projects have included FEMA's Building Code Strategy, Advice on DMDU for Forecast Informed Reservoir Operations for Seqwater and researching energy limits to AI datacentres.
Prior to joining RAND, he was a consultant on the Planning and Infrastructure Economics team at KPMG Australia, focusing on rail, water, and community housing projects and policy evaluations. Previous research projects Austin has worked on include the welfare benefits of age dependent unemployment insurance in Australia and applications of game theory and mechanism design to the education sector. He has a bachelor's of advanced finance and economics from the University of Queensland.
Education
B.S. in advanced finance and economics (honours), University of Queensland