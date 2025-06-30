Assessing the United States' Additional AI Power Capacity by 2030
Estimating Short-Term Increases in Electricity Generation and the Ability to Meet Growth in Power Demand
ResearchPublished Jun 30, 2025
Anticipated growth in artificial intelligence (AI) development requires the buildout of additional power capacity at an exceptional scale and speed. In this report, the authors assess potential increases in power supply resources and propose a capacity metric that can be directly compared with load increases (e.g., increases in the number of AI data centers). They also estimate the United States' capability to meet increasing loads by 2030.
Estimating Short-Term Increases in Electricity Generation and the Ability to Meet Growth in Power Demand
ResearchPublished Jun 30, 2025
Anticipated growth in artificial intelligence (AI) development requires the buildout of additional power capacity at an exceptional scale and speed. Data center operators often prefer that this additional capacity comes from connections to the grid because such connections offer improved reliability, resilience, and cost-effectiveness compared with on-site generation alternatives. However, stakeholders have identified major challenges with the current grid, especially concerning the integration of large volumes of energy resources.
In this report, to better understand power-supply resource gaps, the authors assess potential increases in supply resources and propose a capacity metric that can be directly compared with load increases (e.g., increases in the number of AI data centers). They also estimate the United States' current power capability to meet increasing loads by 2030 given the current capacity expansion plans for the contiguous United States.
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