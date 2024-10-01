Robin Wang
M.Phil. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Expertise
Robin Wang is an M.Phil. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He holds an M.P.A. degree with a concentration in economic and public policy from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a B.A. in political science from the University of Rochester. Wang has also completed a graduate certificate in data science from George Washington University. His research focuses on applying data solutions to climate resilience and equitable development analysis, modelling the climate impact on government finance and equity implications of adaptation interventions.
Wang has worked as a policy researcher in Europe, the UK, and the United States. After conducting policy research at the UK House of Commons and the Economist Intelligence Unit in London, he joined the Urban Institute in Washington, D.C., where he developed a microsimulation model to quantify the policy impact of health insurance reforms. Since 2020, he has led technical assistance projects for international development agencies as a partner of the policy group Data Whale. In this capacity, he has supported policy initiatives on climate risks, health financing, and value chain mapping at the World Bank, World Health Organization, Asian Development Bank, British Council, and others. He is fluent in English and Chinese (Mandarin) and has working level proficiency in French.
Education
M.P.A., London School of Economics and Political Science; B.A. in political science, University of Rochester