In response to the global financial crisis that began in 2008, China unleashed a debt-fueled stimulus to maintain growth and employment. Although the global financial crisis has come and gone, debt-fueled growth has not. One measure of credit registered China’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio at 315 percent in June 2025. Much of this debt is tied to local governments, which manage about 85 percent of government spending but face a persistent mismatch between their spending responsibilities and revenue. That mismatch has worsened as land sales—one of their largest locally generated revenue sources—have sharply declined because of a downturn in the property sector.
The authors of this report examine the profile, scale, and consequences of China’s local government debt. They estimate that local government debt reached at least $12 trillion in 2024, or 64 percent of China’s GDP, including more than $5 trillion in off-balance-sheet borrowing. They also investigate recent debt-resolution measures and argue that these steps can buy time but do not resolve the underlying fiscal imbalances. The authors assess the implications of this debt for China’s economy, public services, and political stability, and consider what it means for competition between the United States and China.
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