Economic Policy

Nuclear-war strategists' work offers a warning for Congress: The more times a game is played, the more treacherous it becomes, because when both sides believe catastrophe will always be averted in the end, each behaves more rashly. In the debt-ceiling dispute, the United States could end up defaulting precisely because each side keeps waiting for the other to blink.

This volume captures insights from two conferences that brought together leading U.S. and Japanese experts to explore the implications of recent growth in teleworking, working from home, cryptocurrency, and blockchain in the United States and Japan.

In this report, the authors assess how the implementation of Costa Rica's National Decarbonization Plan, which would lead to an unprecedented economic transformation, could contribute to a just and robust COVID-19 recovery.

The author reviews the economic track record of the United States, its competitors, and its allies to discern how economic changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic could affect geopolitical competition and the security environment.

While mandatory climate-related disclosure may improve information and decisionmaking for investors, it alone is unlikely to accelerate investment in decarbonization at the rate needed. To motivate private investment in climate mitigation, policymakers could explore additional policies.

The authors assess how the U.S. business community viewed Trump administration policies designed to counter China's anticompetitive economic behaviors and how to improve support from the business community in U.S. competition with China.

When fears of inflation arise in the United States, people start paying a lot of attention to weekly unemployment-insurance claims, as an early indicator of layoffs that could augur a broader slump. But unemployment claims are a flawed gauge that may be particularly skewed by the pandemic.

If the United States wants to avoid a long-term worker shortage, it should look to what policy can—but has failed to—fully address. We have a long history using carrots and sticks, but this is a problem we may not be able to cajole or punish our way out of. Finding workers can be as simple as giving more people a chance to work.

Although Xi wields significant influence over Chinese domestic politics—certainly more than his most recent predecessors—he still needs support from the Party elite. And on that front, some cracks are showing.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially devastated the U.S. economy. It also exposed and exacerbated existing inequities in society. But in as yet unpredictable ways, it may have accelerated profound changes in how labor works today.

The wealth gap between Black and white Americans is the result of inequities compounded over time. Using Survey of Consumer Finances data, the authors analyze the wealth gap and the potential impacts of disparity-reducing wealth-allocation policies.

Chinese Communist Party leaders conducted an internal debate over whether economic development should remain the Party's top priority. As of 2020, the Party embraced a new guiding principle elevating security interests alongside economic growth.

This report is an exploratory analysis summarizing the state of two critical material supply chains and options for the U.S. Department of Defense to prevent or mitigate supply disruptions affecting the defense industrial base and national security.

To commemorate its 75th anniversary, RAND took a closer look at some of its most influential research. The selections in this volume demonstrate RAND's positive -- and enduring -- contributions in addressing some of the world's most challenging problems.

This Perspective describes the evolving strategic environment for and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's critical role in economic security.

Focusing on the economy, relationships with other militant groups and neighboring countries, and women's status in Afghan society, the authors examined whether Taliban social media messaging across various regional languages was similar or different.

Robert B. Zoellick shares two complementary perspectives on risks to global democracy, identifying transnational trends and pointing out geopolitical shifts in Eurasia. His message concludes with implications for the future.

The authors of this report examine the filming location decision, the economic contribution of the film industry, the film industry workforce, and the factors related to maintaining and growing the film industry in Pittsburgh and in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania lawmakers and other stakeholders should consider updates to the film tax credit law and economic development strategy to improve the state's competitiveness, enhance the stability of the industry, and fill gaps in the current workforce.

In their quest for national revival, China's leaders under Xi Jinping have sought to improve the economy's performance. The disappointing economic record of authoritarian regimes provides ample grounds for doubt, yet not all have failed. Why have some succeeded where most did not?

RAND Europe, commissioned by Youth Futures Foundation, is exploring how changes in the economy impact young people in the UK labour market.

This perspective reflects on the EU's economic security approach using the EV industry as a case study. It emphasises the need to balance opportunities and risks, which can be anticipated with tools like tabletop exercises and quantitative models.

