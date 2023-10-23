Economic Policy

Economic Policy

Economic policies are the end results of economic planning: the decisions governments make to influence the production, consumption, and sharing of wealth. RAND research has explored economic policies from the local to the international level, including their effects on international trade and foreign relations, their relation to policies focusing on public health and the environment, and their impact on economic growth and recessions.

Explore RAND’s Work on this Topic

  • Content Type
  • Region

    Most relevant regions

  • Date
    to
211 Results