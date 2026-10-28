Settlement and Governance Behind the AI Frontier

Although pursuit of improved intelligence through hardware and data scaling dominates AI discussion and development, the author shows how machine characteristics amplify ordinary intelligence to shape AI use and risks. Superintelligence may emerge from a single model, but intelligence oozing through daily uses poses notable yet neglected risks and leads to a collective superintelligence that is already here but widely distributed.
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Although much energy is devoted to debate about how to control frontier models, governance must extend to open-weight models and agents, which demand different conceptual frameworks and interventions.
Debates about artificial intelligence (AI) governance focus on frontier models and the race toward artificial general intelligence. But much of AI’s transformative power is already at work in the vast, fast-growing ecosystem behind the frontier: millions of models, agents, and applications spreading faster than any government can track.
The author argues that policymakers must broaden their focus. He examines how AI’s power stems not just from machine intelligence but from the properties of the machines in which it is embedded. Governing the resulting ecosystem will require approaches that are different from regulating a handful of leading labs.
Key Takeaways
Governing AI means governing far more than frontier models.
Open-weight models, proprietary systems, and millions of agents are already widely distributed and largely uncontrolled, posing risks that frontier-focused regulation cannot address.
AI’s power is in amplifying ordinary intelligence using machine characteristics.
Speed of dissemination, diversification, replicability, operational speed, extraordinary memory, and low marginal cost make machine intelligence a transformative force.
AI is “oozing” into every corner of human life.
Beyond its dramatic breakthroughs, AI is steadily permeating decisionmaking, communication, and political discourse in ways that are largely invisible and poorly governed.
A distributed superintelligence is already here.
As AI models and agents proliferate and coordinate, the ecosystem collectively achieves capabilities that no single model possesses—a dispersed and dangerous form of superintelligence.
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