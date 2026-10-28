Settlement and Governance Behind the AI Frontier

Although much energy is devoted to debate about how to control frontier models, governance must extend to open-weight models and agents, which demand different conceptual frameworks and interventions.

Debates about artificial intelligence (AI) governance focus on frontier models and the race toward artificial general intelligence. But much of AI’s transformative power is already at work in the vast, fast-growing ecosystem behind the frontier: millions of models, agents, and applications spreading faster than any government can track.

The author argues that policymakers must broaden their focus. He examines how AI’s power stems not just from machine intelligence but from the properties of the machines in which it is embedded. Governing the resulting ecosystem will require approaches that are different from regulating a handful of leading labs.