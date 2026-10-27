Australia leads the world in per-capita solar photovoltaic (PV) deployment, but PV waste is projected to reach 1.1 million tonnes by 2035. Australia lacks the infrastructure, regulation and markets needed to manage this waste at scale. To address this issue, the authors of this report assess the technical, social, economic and policy landscape for a PV circular economy in Australia and identify pathways for action.

Towards an Australian Circular Economy for Solar Photovoltaic Technologies

Ylias Sabri, James Bond, Alejandra Nunez Madrigal, Mohammad Al Kobaisi, Mahdokht Shaibani, Xavier Mulet, Namita Roy Choudhury, Stephen Kennedy, Carlos Miralles Sánchez, Benjamin Lee Preston, et al.

ResearchPublished Oct 27, 2026

This research was sponsored by the Australian Commonwealth Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

Australia leads the world in per-capita solar photovoltaic (PV) deployment. However, this achievement creates an urgent challenge: Cumulative end-of-life (EoL) PV waste is projected to reach 1.1 million tonnes by 2035 and could triple by 2050. The infrastructure, regulation and market mechanisms needed to manage this growing waste stream do not yet exist at scale in Australia—and the window to build them is rapidly closing.

Three structural barriers prevent market forces alone from driving PV circularity. First, existing recycling facilities rely on mechanical methods that limit the recovery of high-value materials, often downcycling panels into low-value construction aggregate. Second, although 45 to 65 per cent of decommissioned panels remain suitable for reuse, Australia lacks the collection logistics, certification frameworks and marketplace infrastructure to capture that value. Third, a significant cost gap between recycling (approximately $28 per panel) and landfill disposal ($4 to $5 per panel) removes financial incentives to recycle under existing market conditions.

In this report, the authors present a comprehensive assessment of the technical, social, economic and policy landscape for developing a PV circular economy in Australia. They identify development pathways across three planning horizons aligned with Australia’s Net Zero 2050 plan, spanning five activity areas.

Australia’s technical capability for PV circularity is well established. The remaining challenge is primarily one of policy, investment and coordination, and it requires a whole-of-nation response that equitably distributes the costs and benefits of the solar circularity transition across metropolitan, regional and remote communities.

Key Takeaways

  • Australia’s solar panel installation spike from 2018 to 2024 foreshadows a major decommissioning wave, and solar panel waste is projected to increase rapidly in the 2030s. Each year of inaction permanently locks critical materials out of circular pathways once solar panels are landfilled.
  • By 2035, recoverable silver from Australia’s PV waste could be worth more than $6 billion per year, and copper recovery could add more than $600 million annually.
  • PV recycling generates 9.2 jobs per 10,000 tonnes, compared with 2.8 for landfilling; each commercial recycling facility could support 146 to 335 jobs by 2030.
  • Recovered PV materials could meet up to 100 per cent of Australia’s domestic silver and aluminium demand by 2050, directly supporting national critical mineral security.
  • Techno-economic modelling suggests that a 2,500-tonne-per-year PV recycling facility is financially viable across five Australian states, with payback periods of 7.2 to 8 years.
  • Decentralised regional hub networks consistently outperform centralised facilities across financial, logistical and operational metrics; Queensland favours modular mobile models, while Victoria favours compact fixed-site networks.
  • Voluntary industry recycling schemes have proven inadequate, attracting only responsible actors while lacking enforcement mechanisms and reinforcing standards that are too weak to drive investment.
  • A national product-stewardship scheme for PV could help incentivise the development of domestic markets for recovered materials that enable a circular economy for PV waste.

Recommendations

  • The Australian government should establish a national PV circularity framework by mid-2027. The absence of a national regulatory framework for PV waste management—combined with inconsistencies across states and territories in policy development and implementation—represents a critical gap for circularity. This can be addressed by extending the Product Stewardship Act to cover PV panels, setting minimum recycling efficiency standards and establishing liability indemnification for panel reuse.
  • The Australian government should fund commercial-scale recycling and reuse infrastructure by 2028. There is a short-term need to develop the necessary infrastructure to enable a PV circular economy, but, given the emergent nature of the existing market for PV waste, financial incentives will be needed to ensure such development.
  • The Australian government should launch a national PV reuse certification and digital marketplace by 2027. Build on the Queensland reuse trial and Circular PV certificates to establish a nationally recognised certification system and a digital platform connecting decommissioned panel supplies with secondary market demand. Reuse must be the first-priority circular pathway. Additionally, the marketplace needs to generate provenance and condition data to underpin downstream recycling efficiency. To do so, leasing business models—identified as commercially promising—should be developed alongside the certification framework.

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Sabri, Ylias, James Bond, Alejandra Nunez Madrigal, Mohammad Al Kobaisi, Mahdokht Shaibani, Xavier Mulet, Namita Roy Choudhury, Stephen Kennedy, Carlos Miralles Sánchez, Benjamin Lee Preston, Kevin Argus, Estefanía Artigao Andicoberry, Venkatakrishnan Balasubramanian, Jesús Canales Vázquez, Jo Caulkins, Penelope Crossley, Rong Deng, Nieves Espinosa, Emilio Gómez Lázaro, Andrés Honrubia Escribano, Usha Iyer-Raniga, Darren Johannsen, Lathe Jones, Laura Jones, Sachini P. Kadaoluwa Pathirannahalage, Paramita Koley, Sushil Kumar, Tahmineh Mahmoodi, Ricardo Mathison, Sergio Martín Martínez, Miguel A. Modestino, Antony Michael Mora Mora, Juan Carlos Pérez-Flores, Raquel Villena Ruiz, Juan Antonio Saura García, Andrew Star, Verity Tan, Anuj Thukral, José Fernando Valera Jiménez, Rebecca Yang, and Pabasara Wijeratne, Towards an Australian Circular Economy for Solar Photovoltaic Technologies. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4495-1.html.
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Funding for this research was provided by the Australian Commonwealth Department of Industry, Science and Resources through the International Clean Innovation Researcher Networks (ICIRN) grant programme. This work was conducted in the Infrastructure and Justice Program of RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.

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