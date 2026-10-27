Towards an Australian Circular Economy for Solar Photovoltaic Technologies

Australia leads the world in per-capita solar photovoltaic (PV) deployment. However, this achievement creates an urgent challenge: Cumulative end-of-life (EoL) PV waste is projected to reach 1.1 million tonnes by 2035 and could triple by 2050. The infrastructure, regulation and market mechanisms needed to manage this growing waste stream do not yet exist at scale in Australia—and the window to build them is rapidly closing.

Three structural barriers prevent market forces alone from driving PV circularity. First, existing recycling facilities rely on mechanical methods that limit the recovery of high-value materials, often downcycling panels into low-value construction aggregate. Second, although 45 to 65 per cent of decommissioned panels remain suitable for reuse, Australia lacks the collection logistics, certification frameworks and marketplace infrastructure to capture that value. Third, a significant cost gap between recycling (approximately $28 per panel) and landfill disposal ($4 to $5 per panel) removes financial incentives to recycle under existing market conditions.

In this report, the authors present a comprehensive assessment of the technical, social, economic and policy landscape for developing a PV circular economy in Australia. They identify development pathways across three planning horizons aligned with Australia’s Net Zero 2050 plan, spanning five activity areas.

Australia’s technical capability for PV circularity is well established. The remaining challenge is primarily one of policy, investment and coordination, and it requires a whole-of-nation response that equitably distributes the costs and benefits of the solar circularity transition across metropolitan, regional and remote communities.