The authors synthesize observations from 26 Infinite Potential games modeling AI economic disruption dynamics. They identify the issues, capabilities and playbooks, and recommendations that participants believe necessary to navigate a period when social legitimacy, economic stability, and technical control might collapse. The findings aim to help policymakers, researchers, and the public understand the preparations needed before such an event.

This research was independently initiated and made possible by RAND's own resources, including income from operations, unrestricted gifts from RAND supporters, and distributions from its long-term investment fund.

Topline AGI-driven economic and social disruptions could outpace every tool the government currently has to respond.

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) remains hypothetical, but its potential to disrupt economies, displace workers, and concentrate power is already forcing hard questions that policymakers aren’t prepared to answer. RAND’s Infinite Potential platform uses scenario-based tabletop games to explore how governments and institutions might respond to artificial intelligence– and AGI-driven crises. This report synthesizes findings from 26 Economic Crisis and Business and Civil Society scenario games conducted between April 2025 and May 2026 with participants from government, business, and civil society.

Key Takeaways

Labor displacement could overwhelm existing safety nets. Players across nearly every game warned that AGI could displace entire categories of workers far faster than retraining programs, unemployment systems, or job programs can respond. The U.S. tax system isn’t built for an AI economy. When productivity growth decouples from employment, income tax revenue shrinks while demand for public spending surges; this is a fiscal dynamic that existing tax structures aren’t designed to handle. Frontier AI firms might accumulate power rivaling that of governments. Players repeatedly raised concerns that a small number of companies controlling transformative AI could resist oversight, capture political processes, and concentrate wealth in ways that destabilize democratic governance. Competition between the United States and China creates unresolvable tension. Accelerating AI adoption to keep pace with China could worsen domestic instability, but slowing down risks losing economic and geopolitical ground. Players found no easy answer.

Recommendations

Policymakers should anticipate AGI threats before crises force their hand. Develop real-time labor-market monitoring and pre-authorized emergency fiscal tools that can activate when displacement thresholds are crossed.

Build government capacity to independently evaluate frontier AI systems rather than relying on AI lab self-reporting.

Create playbooks for managing relationships with dominant AI firms to guide issues from information-sharing to emergency intervention.

Develop and test new approaches to how people earn, contribute, and are supported under AGI, such as pilot programs for reduced work weeks, universal basic income, national service frameworks, and care-economy expansion, before a crisis makes deliberation impossible.

Pursue international coordination on AI taxation and trade measures to prevent capital flight and regulatory arbitrage.

Methodology RAND researchers designed and ran 26 scenario-based tabletop games between April 2025 and May 2026 using RAND’s “Day After” methodology, which confronts players with a plausible crisis and asks them to reason through its implications and responses. Games typically included between ten and 16 players and lasted two hours. Players included former government officials, business and civil-society leaders, AI policy experts, and think tank researchers from the United States, Europe, and Asia. A standardized notetaking template captured player discussions; findings were synthesized using a secure, RAND-internal AI tool and then reviewed for accuracy and completeness.

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Document Details Copyright: RAND Corporation

RAND Corporation Availability: Web-Only

Web-Only Year: 2026

2026 Pages: 28

28 DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA4767-4

https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA4767-4 Document Number: RR-A4767-4 Citation RAND Style Manual Shenk, Anton, Richard S. Girven, Gregory Smith, and Tobias Sytsma, Infinite Potential—Insights on Economic and Societal Impacts Across Two Scenarios: After-Action Report from a Series of Day After Artificial General Intelligence Games, RAND Corporation, RR-A4767-4, 2026. As of November 16, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4767-4.html Copy Text Chicago Manual of Style Shenk, Anton, Richard S. Girven, Gregory Smith, and Tobias Sytsma, Infinite Potential—Insights on Economic and Societal Impacts Across Two Scenarios: After-Action Report from a Series of Day After Artificial General Intelligence Games. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4767-4.html. Copy Text BibTeX RIS