Tobias (Toby) Sytsma is an associate economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research focuses on international trade and supply chain frictions, natural disasters and climate change, economic development, and workforce development. His recent research includes an analysis of climate change's impact on DoD installations, Pittsburgh's science- and technology-focused workforce ecosystem, the international trade linkages between defense industrial bases, and the implications of remote work for globalization. He is a core researcher in the RAND Lowy Family Middle-Class Pathways Center, where he studies emerging technology, automation, and remote work. Toby graduated with a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oregon in 2020.
Recent Projects
- The Science- and Technology-Focused Workforce Ecosystem
- Cost and Benefit Analysis of Mobile Nuclear Power Plants
- Assessing Risk to the National Critical Functions as a Result of Climate Change
Selected Publications
Tobias Sytsma, "Improving Preferential Market Access through Rules of Origin: Firm-Level Evidence from Bangladesh," American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 2021 (forthcoming)
Tobias Sytsma, "Rules of origin and trade preference utilization among least developed countries," Contemporary Economic Policy, 2021
Tobias Sytsma, "The Impact of Hurricanes on Trade and Welfare: Evidence from US Port-level Exports," Economics of Disasters and Climate Change, 4(3), 2020
Honors & Awards
- 2021 Spotlight Innovation Award for Economic Model of Defense Industrial Bases, RAND Corporation