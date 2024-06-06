The current trajectory of North Korea–Russia relations is certainly unfavorable for the United States and its allies because it essentially gives the two nations greater wiggle room to continue their bad behavior. But all is not necessarily lost. The strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea is unlikely to be decisive for either side.

Blockchain technology presents numerous opportunities for the development of trade and commerce. One particularly interesting opportunity is smart contracts, an application that could have broad geopolitical implications if applied to treaties.

Growing military and economic ties between Russia and Iran pose a threat to U.S. and Western interests. But their relationship remains largely transactional. The Ukraine war has incentivized them to paper over their disputes for now, but has not erased significant differences which make it more difficult for Moscow and Tehran to forge a true strategic partnership.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo faces a series of seemingly intractable issues that have left much of its population in poverty and servitude to multinational mining interests. International engagement and research could help.

This report describes the San Joaquin Valley (SJV) Clean Energy Portfolio Toolkit to help SJV decisionmakers explore how the region might harness its resources to achieve broad prosperity by participating in California’s clean energy transition.

By accusing the West of plotting against Russia, the Kremlin likely hopes to distract Russian citizens from its own flawed actions. But the true damage to Russia has been self-inflicted.

The authors explore the challenge of renewing competitive dynamism in the face of national decline by nominating key qualities that determine a society's competitiveness and analyzing historical cases in which nations achieved anticipatory renewal.

To determine how much the United States can rely on its network of allies and partners, researchers compared global networks of diplomatic, military, and economic elements of national power in 1989, 2000, and 2017 on a variety of factors.

A new Haitian transitional council faces serious challenges in seeking an end to violence, the establishment of a representative government and, ultimately, an enhanced potential for long-term stability, but the island nation's civil society, its youth, and its diaspora could offer a level of hope.

This perspective reflects on the EU's economic security approach using the EV industry as a case study. It emphasises the need to balance opportunities and risks, which can be anticipated with tools like tabletop exercises and quantitative models.

RAND researchers constructed a Burdensharing Index to aid in measuring and analyzing the contributions that U.S. allies make to the collective defense of the post–World War II liberal international order.

RAND Health Care research on price transparency in the health care environment, including work on topics such as Accountable Care Organizations, bundled payment, medical homes and value based purchasing.

The lack of transparency of prices in the health care market limits employers’ ability to knowledgeably develop or implement benefit design decisions. This report can be used to compare hospital prices using a single metric.

Prices paid to hospitals during 2022 by employers and private insurers for both inpatient and outpatient services averaged 254 percent of what Medicare would have paid, with wide variation in prices among states.

This report summarizes an assessment of the economic development potential of sustainable sectors in the greater Pittsburgh region and highlights the relative strengths, opportunities, and challenges of potential sectors for regional stakeholders.

RAND researchers present a detailed assessment of the economic development and workforce potential for sustainable sectors in the Pittsburgh region to assist stakeholders in making impactful decisions and investments.

To effectively prepare for the new threats posed by Russia and China, NATO leaders should work to build a new sense of political cohesion, recognizing that economic issues have important bearing on allied security. The upcoming Washington Summit is an opportunity for NATO to strengthen its economic security posture.

In this report, the authors outline approaches to developing an artificial intelligence–focused research hub in Jackson, Mississippi. The analysis draws on a combination of a scoping literature review and interviews with key stakeholders.

This paper addresses the implications of stronger allied cooperation for the reform of both the U.S. Department of Defense’s planning, programming, budgeting, and execution processes and comparative processes of AUKUS security partnership members.

The narratives surrounding Africa and the African Diaspora appear to understate both their geopolitical significance and connection to the broader global economy. Here at RAND, we have started an initiative to examine why Africa matters and how we can fill gaps in policy research.

NATO countries pledge to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense and over half are on track to hit that target this year. But that 2 percent number has never been a great metric. A new country-by-country index shows in detail what allies can actually bring to the table in time of war.

This study examines who pays for health care under rate regulation, spending growth target, and single-payer health care polices. We used microsimulation to estimate household health care payments (out-of-pocket costs, premiums, and taxes).

The authors examine how allied planning, programming, budgeting, and execution–like mechanisms enable or hinder collaboration across the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization amid a deteriorating threat environment.

In this video, RAND researchers discuss Africa's importance as a core national security interest of the United States, its geopolitical significance, and its connection to the broader global economy.

