Health Economics

Microsimulation (Future Adult Model) predicted 30-year US population changes from improved diet quality. Diet improvement reduced prevalence of diabetes, heart disease and stroke by 11%, 7%, and 10%, and reduced healthcare costs by $144B in year 30.

Microsimulation (Future Adult Model) predicted 30-year improved diet quality impacts across 12 demographic groups. Diet improvement reduced prevalence of heart disease by 7.6% to 13.8% across groups and reduced healthcare costs by $10B in year 30.

Examines the HIV-related health decisions and investments that are made by people living with HIV as well as the institutions that serve them, and it assesses their indirect effects.

This study highlights how the growing trend of vertical integration, combined with differences in Medicare payment between hospitals and nonhospital providers, leads to higher Medicare spending.

To inform the development of No Surprises Act reports to Congress, this report summarizes recent patterns of and trends in horizontal and vertical consolidation of hospitals, physician practices, and health insurers.

This study aims to test the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary efficacy of a novel intervention that uses SMS text messages and conditional incentives to support ART initiators in establishing pill-taking habits.

The main findings of this study highlight the magnitude of general equilibrium effects when assessing the potential productivity costs associated with health conditions.

The events of 2022 underscore the continuous nature of change and the constant need for policy informed by evidence. Spotlight 2022-2023 highlights selected projects that we undertook in our 30th anniversary year to address some of today's most pressing policy issues.

RAND Europe researchers explored the societal burden of insomnia to quantify its impact on well-being and estimate the indirect costs of lost productivity.

RAND Europe explores the wider impacts of disease on society in order to develop a greater understanding of the true scale and nature of disease burden.

As of May 9, 2021, reductions in COVID-19 deaths associated with vaccines had translated to value of statistical life benefit ranging between $625 billion and $1.4 trillion.

The authors aim to understand the financial performance of large nonprofit hospitals systems in the post-COVID-19 era by examining several of these systems' overall profit margin by using their most recent annual financial reports.

The authors developed a multistate population simulation and projection model to study trends in Down syndrome–associated Alzheimer's disease and the associated impact on caregiving.

This report summarizes findings from comparisons of drug prices in the United States and other high-income countries based on 2022 data and presents results from various sensitivity analyses.

In this report, the author addresses concerns about the impact of new policies to address high U.S. prescription drug prices, comparing the availability of new drugs between the United States and other high-income countries.

Most new prescription drugs are sold first in the United States before they reach other nations, but ultimately important medications are sold across most wealthy nations within about a year of first sale.

The gross price of insulin in the United States is more than nine times higher than in 33 high-income comparison nations.

Prescription drug prices in the United States are significantly higher than in other nations, with prices in the United States averaging 2.78 times those seen in 33 other nations.

RAND Health Care research on price transparency in the health care environment, including work on topics such as Accountable Care Organizations, bundled payment, medical homes and value based purchasing.

Prices paid to hospitals during 2022 by employers and private insurers for both inpatient and outpatient services averaged 254 percent of what Medicare would have paid, with wide variation in prices among states.

This study examines who pays for health care under rate regulation, spending growth target, and single-payer health care polices. We used microsimulation to estimate household health care payments (out-of-pocket costs, premiums, and taxes).

