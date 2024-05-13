Health Economics

Health Economics

Financing the efficient delivery of medical services while reducing costs for consumers as well as health care providers is among the most challenging domestic policy problems many countries face. RAND addresses health economics issues through innovative, high-profile research in an effort to improve the efficiency of health care organizations, reduce costs for providers and consumers, and improve financing in health care markets.

Explore RAND’s Work on this Topic

  • Content Type
  • Subtopic
  • Region

    Most relevant regions

  • Date
    to
1212 Results