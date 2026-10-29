An Updated Look at Excess Spending and Affordability in California's Health Care System

Although health care coverage has improved, affordability remains a pressing concern. In this report, the authors use government and other data sources to analyze health care spending trends in California. They find that between 18.5 and 23.5 percent of spending ($108.3 to $137.5 billion) in California in 2025 was potentially excessive or unnecessary. The lower bound of these numbers represents a slight decline from prior estimates.

Topline New estimates suggest that California’s excessive health care spending might have declined slightly as a share of total spending—but up to $137.5 billion could still be unnecessary.

Health care affordability remains a serious challenge in California, and one in four Californians describes health care costs as a major financial strain. The state dedicates roughly 22 percent of its General Fund to health care, but a significant share of that spending might be excessive—driven by administrative complexity, pricing failures, overtreatment, and other inefficiencies. RAND researchers updated a 2020 analysis of excess health care spending in California, incorporating recent evidence on a nationwide slowdown in health care cost growth. This update provides revised estimates of how much California spends unnecessarily and where the greatest opportunities for savings lie.

Key Takeaways

Excess spending on health care in California remains high. Between 18.5 and 23.5 percent of California’s total health care spending in 2025—roughly $108.3 billion to $137.5 billion—was potentially excessive or unnecessary. Administrative complexity is the biggest culprit. In both lower- and upper-bound estimates, administrative complexity accounts for the largest share of excess spending, approximately $42 billion to $43 billion annually. A spending slowdown might have modestly reduced excess spending. Health care spending growth relative to California’s gross state product largely stagnated after 2010; recent research suggests that reductions in pricing failures and administrative costs might have contributed. Pricing failures remain a major problem but might be shrinking. Pricing failures are the second-largest driver of excess spending under the upper-bound scenario ($38 billion), but they account for far less ($12 billion) under the lower-bound scenario.

Methodology RAND researchers estimated total health care expenditures in California from 2016 to 2025 using data from the State Health Expenditure Accounts, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and other sources. Spending was analyzed by service category and payer type, including Medicare, Medi-Cal, and private insurers. To estimate excess spending, the team applied findings from a foundational national study to California’s 2025 total health care spending and then adjusted those figures using more-recent research on the post–Affordable Care Act spending slowdown to generate lower- and upper-bound scenarios.

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Document Details Copyright: RAND Corporation

RAND Corporation Availability: Web-Only

Web-Only Year: 2026

2026 Pages: 37

37 DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA4803-1

https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA4803-1 Document Number: RR-A4803-1 Citation RAND Style Manual Eibner, Christine, Anthony Yu, and Alice Y. Kim, An Updated Look at Excess Spending and Affordability in California's Health Care System, RAND Corporation, RR-A4803-1, 2026. As of October 29, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4803-1.html Copy Text Chicago Manual of Style Eibner, Christine, Anthony Yu, and Alice Y. Kim, An Updated Look at Excess Spending and Affordability in California's Health Care System. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4803-1.html. Copy Text BibTeX RIS