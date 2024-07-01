Anthony Yu
Associate Economist
He/Him
Expertise
Anthony Yu is an associate economist at RAND. His research studies the impacts of regulation on competition and consumer welfare, focusing on health care markets. Recent projects have investigated how provider entry restrictions and payment rules affect the cost and quality of care. He routinely leverages big data for his research, such as administrative health insurance claims and scanner data.
Yu completed his Ph.D. in economics at Harvard University. Before his Ph.D., Yu obtained a B.S. in mathematics and economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was previously an analyst at Analysis Group.
Education
B.S. in mathematics & economics (double major), Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Ph.D. in economics, Harvard University