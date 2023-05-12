Christine Eibner is the Paul O’Neill Alcoa Chair in Policy Analysis; director of the Health Care Payment, Cost, and Coverage program; and a principal senior economist at the RAND Corporation. Her research focuses on health insurance reforms, including modifications to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), changes to health insurance benefit design, and innovations in the Medicare Advantage (MA) program.
She currently leads a large technical assistance contract for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation that focuses on emerging policy issues, including pandemic-related insurance changes, data linkages, state all-payer claims databases, women's health, the health insurance marketplaces, and other topics. In addition, she leads the evaluation of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services MA Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) Model Test, which allows MA plans to offer incentives to beneficiaries to encourage the use of high-value care. Her work on health insurance reform includes topics such as 1332 waivers, cost containment strategies, and state and national single payer plans. She currently participates in a financial technical advisory committee for the state of Washington focused on financing options for a universal health system. She earned her Ph.D. in economics from the University of Maryland.
Selected Publications
