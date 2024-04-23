Military Health and Health Care

Commentary
Supporting Veterans Exposed to Military Environmental Hazards
Apr 23, 2024
As a large employer in the United States, the Department of Defense faces significant challenges ensuring that all members of the military, as well as their families, receive appropriate health care for everything from general health and well-being to specialized clinical care for deployment related injuries such as amputations, chemically induced illnesses, and posttraumatic stress disorder. Combining its expertise in health and defense policy, RAND examines policy issues surrounding military medical care needs and the systems intended to meet them.