Military Health and Health Care

The authors examine how the Department of Defense (DoD) COVID-19 vaccination program was implemented, determine how previous DoD vaccination programs influenced those decisions, and identify opportunities to strengthen DoD's vaccination program.

Russia's looming troop-retention and veteran-treatment problems are already visible on the horizon, even though they have been delayed by policy. By invading Ukraine, Russia has created a wave of severe trauma that will soon crash over its own country.

These proceedings describe the tenth U.S. Department of Defense International State-of-the-Science Meeting on Blast Injury Research, where experts discussed innovations in multiscale modeling of the human body's response to blast-related trauma.

This report describes the development, pilot test, and validity testing of a set of prevention capability metrics to improve the deterrence of sexual assault, sexual harassment, suicide, and domestic violence among military service members.

In this report, the authors quantify the frequency of errors in reserve component (RC) activation data, discuss the potential sources of each type of error, and estimate the potential impact of these errors on RC member benefits.

The Military Health System provides high-quality care to its service members with pain conditions, offering opioids and nonpharmacologic treatment in a manner largely consistent with recommended guidance. However, there opportunities for improvement.

Acute and chronic pain are common among service members and impact individual health and force readiness. Interviews with Military Health System staff and service member patients provide perspectives on ways to improve pain care.

As of 2023, DoD allows enrolled cadets and midshipmen to retain parental rights. This brief explores potential DoD policy changes that could help cadet and midshipman parents care for their children, succeed in school, and become exemplary officers.

This report characterizes legal, policy, practice, and cost implications of U.S. Department of Defense options to comply with a new congressional requirement allowing service academy cadets and midshipmen who become parents to retain parental rights.

The Major Richard Star Act would drop the “offset” that reduces retirement pay for some disabled veterans. If it is signed into law, what could change for veterans’ benefits, and how many veterans would see an increase in their compensation?

Using quality measures and measurement-based care can help community-based organizations that provide behavioral health (BH) care to veterans and service members ensure that their BH care is high-quality and effective.

The authors examined trends in the use of virtual behavioral health (VBH) care for U.S. Army soldiers and their spouses from prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic through March 2022 and surveyed soldiers about their perceptions of VBH care.

How do wounded, injured, or ill airmen feel about their medical and nonmedical care and the services provided by the U.S. Air Force? The authors of this report examine the quality of support provided to those who are wounded, ill, or injured.

The authors highlight opportunities for the Military Health System to improve the quality, access, and equity of behavioral health care for service members.

This report provides a comprehensive look at the financial, physical, and mental health of veteran single parents and includes recommendations on policies and programs that can better support veteran single parents and their children.

This report describes the desired outcomes, recommended measures of effectiveness, and suggestions for ongoing internal evaluation of the Department of the Air Force’s True North program, which is committed to promoting resiliency.

This brief provides insight into the financial, physical, and mental health of veteran single parents who are enrolled in higher education and recommendations on policies and programs that can better support veteran single parents and their children.

The authors present findings, recommendations, and a prototype framework for deciding which readiness building activities and assignment policies could be employed to prepare U.S. Air Force medical personnel for casualties in time of war.

The authors explore the National Guard’s recent mission demands, identify the challenges that the pace of operations has created for Guard members and their families, and examine what service and support programs are in place to address these challenges.

Document submitted May 1, 2024, as an addendum to testimony before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Military Personnel Subcommittee on February 28, 2024.

The Department of the Air Force offers suicide prevention and response programs, as well as mental health and resilience programs, to prevent suicide among airmen. This publication summarizes select RAND research on this subject.

Greater discussion and support are needed not only during rehabilitation, but over the long term to address the enduring psychosocial and sexual impact of genital injury sustained in combat.

RAND Europe is currently undertaking research to support the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund and Greenwich Hospital in understanding the current and future size, demographics and support needs of RAF and RN/RM Service People, Veterans and Families.

