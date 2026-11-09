Veterans, Families, and Life After Military Service: Q&A with RAND Experts

Finding a job. Starting school. Navigating health care. For veterans, leaving the U.S. military can open new doors and raise new questions.

Carrie Farmer and Rajeev Ramchand study those experiences as codirectors of the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute. Their research aims to help policymakers and communities better support veterans, military families, and military and veteran caregivers.

“I was in graduate school when U.S. troops were entering Iraq and Afghanistan in large numbers,” said Ramchand. “I knew the nation would be dealing with the psychological effects for years, and I wanted to be part of the solution.”

“I haven't served in the military myself,” said Farmer, “but I've become passionate about making sure those who have served receive high-quality care, services, and benefits.”

Ahead of Veterans Day this week, Farmer and Ramchand shared what RAND's research reveals about life after military service and the questions they hope to answer next to help improve veterans' lives.

What are the biggest issues facing veterans right now?

CARRIE FARMER While we have made progress, mental health and suicide are still significant issues. Since 2001, more than 6,000 veterans have died by suicide each year. In RAND's work supported by the New York Health Foundation, about a quarter of recently separated veterans surveyed in New York screened positive for probable depression. About a quarter screened for probable posttraumatic stress disorder. Suicidal thoughts were reported at twice the rate of the state's adult population. Many weren't getting care: Thirty-nine percent of those with a probable mental health diagnosis reported an unmet need.

RAJEEV RAMCHAND Financial and housing security are other major issues that may be linked to mental health and suicide. About a quarter of veterans in that New York survey had experienced food insecurity in the past year. And while 46 percent said veteran housing assistance and loans are helpful, only 20 percent had used them. We know that financial concerns can increase suicide risk, so it's critical that veterans access help. But that help can be difficult to navigate. In a recent study supported by the Face the Fight Charitable Fund, we identified more than 300 veteran suicide prevention programs. The sheer number of programs may be part of the solution, but it can also create confusion about what works and where to go.

Since 2001, more than 6,000 veterans have died by suicide each year.

What does the transition from military service to civilian life look like?

FARMER It's less a single event than a period of adjusting on several fronts at once. In interviews with post-9/11 veterans, my colleagues heard about challenges getting mental health care, finding stable housing, staying financially afloat, and adjusting to communication styles in civilian workplaces. Two drivers came up most: Veterans did not know what resources were available, and the cost of living was higher than they expected.

RAMCHAND Work is its own hurdle. Veterans have to translate their military skills into civilian job terms and explain their experience to employers who may not know how it maps onto civilian roles. But recent RAND research also offers an encouraging picture. Researchers followed workers for eight years after they entered the civilian labor market. Veterans tended to start with slightly lower earnings than comparable nonveterans, but their earnings grew more over time.

How can the private sector better support veteran hiring and veterans in the workplace?

FARMER A RAND study sponsored by American Corporate Partners found that what S&P 500 companies say about veterans, what their foundations give, and whom they hire line up only weakly. My colleagues recommended that companies build veteran employment programs with dedicated staff, senior leadership support, and measurable goals. They also recommended looking beyond hiring to track retention, promotions, and representation in management.

What can colleges do to better support student veterans as they move from campus to careers?

FARMER Student veterans are typically older than their classmates and often carry more family responsibilities, so a smooth path from college to work matters a great deal. We recently held a roundtable with universities in Southern California, veterans, and local nonprofits to discuss how colleges can help. Together, we recommended colleges offer career exploration and mentoring, help students build skills like networking and interviewing, and reduce obstacles to transferring credits and participating in work-based learning.

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Turning to mental health, psychedelics are part of a growing conversation about treatment. What do veterans think?

RAMCHAND The 2025 RAND Psychedelics Survey asked veterans about their use of and opinions on psychedelics. Many had used psilocybin, LSD, or MDMA in their lifetimes—about 4.8 million veterans. And nearly one in four supported the legal use of psilocybin mushrooms. About half of veterans supported VA providing or paying for psilocybin-assisted therapy or MDMA-assisted therapy if the FDA approves it. Yet a key question remains: Nearly half of veterans were unsure whether they would risk losing VA benefits by talking to their VA doctors about using psilocybin or MDMA.

Veterans' experiences affect the people around them. What can life look like for military and veteran caregivers?

RAMCHAND Their days can be demanding. RAND research supported by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation estimates that there are 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers. Among those caring for veterans age 60 or under, 61 percent help with at least one activity of daily living, such as bathing or eating. And the people they care for often have complex needs like chronic conditions, mental health issues, or substance use disorder.

Caregivers need support, too. Twenty percent of those caring for someone age 60 or under had thought about taking their own lives. That's four times the rate for non-caregivers. There are several ways to help: expand access to mental health care, substance use treatment, and financial support; deliver caregiver programs tailored to diverse needs; expand home health care; better integrate caregivers into health care teams; and create more supportive workplaces.

Looking ahead, where could further research make a difference?

RAMCHAND Chronic pain is one area where I'd like to see more work. Pain is more common among veterans than nonveterans and is associated with other serious problems like suicide and dementia. If we want to help veterans, we need to address it.

FARMER We need to keep studying how veterans and their families transition to civilian life and rigorously evaluate the programs designed to help them. We also need to understand how the needs of newer veterans differ from those of older veterans, so policies keep pace with a changing population. And we need better data. Veteran data is scattered across different sources, which limits the questions researchers can answer. More timely, transparent, and connected data could help improve policies, programs, and ultimately veterans' lives.