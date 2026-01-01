About the Institute

Leadership Carrie M. Farmer Codirector

Rajeev Ramchand Codirector Funding The RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute was established with a generous gift from Daniel J. Epstein through the Epstein Family Foundation. Learn more about us

Hero photo by Sgt 1st Class Gail Braymen, Division West, Public Affairs / U.S. Army. Soldiers, civilians, and family members from Division West, First Army, cheer Healing Heroes and other cyclists during the annual Texas Challenge event of the Ride to Recovery at Fort Hood, TX.

1 Ramchand, Rajeev, Sarah Dalton, Tamara Dubowitz, Kelly Hyde, Nipher Malika, Andrew R. Morral, Elie Ohana, Vanessa Parks, Terry L. Schell, Gretchen Swabe, Thomas E. Trail, and Kayla M. Williams, America's Military and Veteran Caregivers: Hidden Heroes Emerging from the Shadows, RAND Corporation, RR-A3212-1, 2024. As of June 20, 2025: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA3212-1.html

2 Kaston D.Anderson-Carpenter, Jaleah D. Rutledge, and Koi Mitchell, “Prescription opioid misuse among heterosexual versus lesbian, gay, and bisexual military veterans: Evidence from the 2015-2017 national survey of drug use and health,” Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Vol. 207, February 1, 2020: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S037687161930571X

3 Meghan Henry, Tanya de Sousa, Caroline Roddey, Swati Gayen, and Thomas Joe Bednar, and Abt Associates, The 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 2021. As of January 2021: https://www.huduser.gov/portal/sites/default/files/pdf/2020-AHAR-Part-1.pdf