Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.

Permanent supportive housing has helped reduce homelessness among veterans. But for aging veterans and those with complex health needs, a stable home is only the beginning. Additional support may be needed to live independently and age in place.

California’s Veterans Support to Self-Reliance pilot provides enhanced services, including peer support, help with daily activities, and transportation, to veterans living in supportive housing. A RAND evaluation found that few participants left housing due to unstable situations and that some health and quality-of-life measures improved during the pilot.

Please join our December webinar to hear researchers and service providers discuss the evaluation findings and their experiences with this innovative pilot. They will explore how the program works, what it may mean for veterans’ housing stability and quality of life, and how it fits into broader efforts to address veteran homelessness.

Presenter Maya Buenaventura Policy Researcher, RAND Maya Buenaventura is a policy researcher at RAND. Her research focuses on program evaluation using quantitative and qualitative methods, with work spanning programs that serve individuals experiencing homelessness, children and families, and justice-involved individuals. Recent RAND work includes the study, Veterans Support to Self-Reliance Pilot Program: Final Evaluation Report, of which she is the lead author and will describe in this webinar. Prior to RAND, Buenaventura served as senior research manager at the California Policy Lab at UCLA, where she led a portfolio of homelessness prevention research. She received her J.D. from Northwestern University and her Ph.D. in public policy from the RAND School of Public Policy. Moderator Jason Ward Director, RAND Housing Center; Economist, RAND Jason Ward is an economist and director of the RAND Housing Center. His research is focused on housing production, housing affordability, and housing safety net programs. Ward’s current research looks at how changes to the federal Housing Choice Voucher program affect whether families can live in neighborhoods with high-performing schools. Ward is also studying how housing programs for people experiencing homelessness relate to crime in surrounding areas and examining recent economic trends in Santa Monica, California. Ward received his Ph.D. in economics in 2019 from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Panelists Suheel Khan Regional Aging Services/Pilot Specialist, U.S. VETS Suheel Khan provides regional leadership for Aging Services across Los Angeles at U.S. VETS, overseeing the Veterans Support to Self-Reliance pilot as the pilot specialist. His work bridges frontline service delivery, program operations, and systems-level strategy to advance person-centered approaches to housing stability, health care access, and aging in place. Khan previously served as a transitional housing program coordinator at U.S. VETS in Los Angeles from August 2021 to August 2023, overseeing clinical management for high-acuity veterans. He holds a Master of Arts in international disaster psychology. Khan previously served as a transitional housing program coordinator at U.S. VETS in Los Angeles from August 2021 to August 2023, overseeing clinical management for high-acuity veterans. He holds a Master of Arts in international disaster psychology.

Kathryn Monet Chief Executive Officer, National Coalition for Homeless Veterans Kathryn Monet is the chief executive officer of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV). In this role, she focuses on executing NCHV’s strategic policy and technical assistance agenda and expanding NCHV’s strategic partnerships to more effectively end veteran homelessness. Monet has spent over a decade in the public and nonprofit sector addressing housing instability and homelessness among veterans. Monet currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Board of Governors for the National Housing Conference and has previously served on the VA Advisory Committee for Homeless Veterans and the U.S. Vets D.C. Advisory Council. She earned a Master of Public Administration from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Science in diplomacy and international relations from Seton Hall University. Monet currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Board of Governors for the National Housing Conference and has previously served on the VA Advisory Committee for Homeless Veterans and the U.S. Vets D.C. Advisory Council. She earned a Master of Public Administration from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Science in diplomacy and international relations from Seton Hall University.

Megan Zottarelli Associate Director of Policy, Swords to Plowshares Megan Zottarelli is associate director of policy at Swords to Plowshares. Her work focuses on improving veterans’ access to behavioral health care and supportive housing. She helped design and led implementation of California’s Veterans Support to Self-Reliance pilot, which brings on-site services to older veterans and veterans with complex health needs. Zottarelli has a long history of serving underrepresented communities in nonprofits. She earned her Master of Public Administration, with a focus on public policy, from San Francisco State University.

Contact VeteransInstitute@rand.org with questions about the event.