Veterans Support to Self-Reliance Pilot Program
Final Evaluation Report
ResearchPublished Sep 30, 2026
This research was made possible by a grant from Swords to Plowshares.
This report presents findings from the impact evaluation of California’s Veterans Support to Self-Reliance initiative, which is designed to provide enhanced supportive services to veterans living in permanent supportive housing. The authors documenting trends in service utilization and well-being outcomes, including health-related behaviors, health care utilization, social support and connectedness, and perceived quality of life.
Final Evaluation Report
ResearchPublished Sep 30, 2026
This research was made possible by a grant from Swords to Plowshares.
California’s Veterans Support to Self-Reliance pilot kept formerly homeless veterans housed at a fraction of the cost of nursing facilities or assisted living—and their health outcomes improved.
More than 9,000 veterans experienced homelessness in California in 2024, and roughly 69 percent of the state's veteran population is 55 or older. Veterans who have experienced chronic homelessness often arrive in permanent supportive housing (PSH) with serious health and functional challenges that standard subsidies and case management may not fully address.
In 2023, the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) launched the Veterans Support to Self-Reliance (VSSR) pilot at 13 PSH locations across six counties. RAND researchers evaluated whom the pilot reached, how participants fared over three years, and what it cost relative to alternatives.
Only 20 of 560 participants exited to an unstable situation over three years—an adverse exit rate of 3.6 percent, compared with 15 percent reported for a comparable veteran population.
Falls fell 59 percent, emergency medical visits fell 75 percent, and the share of residents with no acute events rose from 74 to 90 percent.
Missed medical appointments fell 54 percent, the share eating three meals daily rose from 37 to 53 percent, and alcohol, stimulant, and opioid use each fell 40 percent or more.
Total public investment ran roughly $42,800 to $66,200 per veteran per year—23 to 50 percent below assisted living and between one-quarter and just under one-half the cost of semi-private nursing facility care.
RAND researchers analyzed program data from 560 veterans enrolled in the VSSR pilot between June 2023 and May 2026. The evaluation included descriptive analysis of participant characteristics and housing exits; mixed-effects models linking quarterly service use to health and housing outcomes; and paired survey comparisons tracking self-rated quality of life, health, and housing conditions over time. Researchers also estimated annual cost per veteran using grantee expenditure data and compared those figures with California residential care alternatives. Semistructured interviews with leadership at all four grantee organizations and a structured review of 16 evaluations of housing interventions informed recommendations for a future causal evaluation.
This research was funded by a grant from Swords to Plowshares. This work was conducted in the Infrastructure and Justice Program of RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.
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