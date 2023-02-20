Sarah B. Hunter

Sarah B. Hunter
Director, RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness; Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Santa Monica Office

Education

Ph.D. in social psychology, University of California, Santa Barbara; M.A. in social psychology, University of California, Santa Barbara; B.A. in psychology, New York University

Overview

Sarah Hunter is director of the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness, a senior behavioral scientist at RAND, and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Hunter's primary areas of interest are improving services for vulnerable populations; building community capacity for evidence-based program delivery; continuous quality improvement; health care integration; implementation science; and program evaluation. She has published nearly 150 peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and RAND publications in a wide range of fields. Hunter currently serves on the editorial board for the Journal of Substance Use and Addiction Treatment. She has served as core faculty at the Implementation Research Institute at Washington University and on several grant review panels for the National Institutes of Health, most recently as a standing study section member for the Dissemination and Implementation Research in Health committee. Prior to joining RAND as a full-time researcher, Hunter was a RAND Project AIR FORCE summer associate for two years. Hunter is a fellow of the Association for Psychological Science. She received her Ph.D. and M.A. in psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and her B.A. in psychology from New York University.

Research Focus

Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses

Recent Projects

  • Building System Capacity Through Continuous Quality Improvement
  • Evaluation of Los Angeles County's Pay for Success Just in Reach Initiative
  • Housing for Health Program Evaluation
  • Implementing Medication-Assisted Therapy for Substance Use Disorders in Mental Health
  • Welcome Baby Implementation and Outcomes Evaluation

Selected Publications

Ward, Jason M., Rick Garvey, and Sarah B. Hunter, Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Three Los Angeles Neighborhoods: An Annual Report from the Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) Project, RAND Corporation (RR-A1890-2), 2023

Hunter, Sarah B., Adam Scherling, Matthew Cefalu, and Ryan K. McBain, Just in Reach Pay for Success: Impact Evaluation and Cost Analysis of a Permanent Supportive Housing Program, RAND Corporation (RR-A1758-1), 2022

Hunter, Sarah B., Benjamin F. Henwood, Rajeev Ramchand, Stephanie Brooks Holliday, and Rick Garvey, Twenty-Six Veterans: A Longitudinal Case Study of Veterans Experiencing Homelessness in Los Angeles, 2019–2020, RAND Corporation (RR-A1320-1), 2021

Hunter, Sarah B., Adam Scherling, Ryan K. McBain, Matthew Cefalu, Brian Briscombe, William Mcconnell, and Priya Batra, Implementation and 12-Month Health Service Utilization and Cost Outcomes from a Managed Care Health Plan's Permanent Supportive Housing Program, RAND Corporation (RR-A374-3), 2021

McBain, Ryan K., Adam Scherling, Brian Briscombe, and Sarah B. Hunter, Pima County Housing First Initiative: Final Evaluation Report Fall 2021, RAND Corporation (RR-A236-1), 2021

Hunter, S.B., Han, B., Slaughter, M.E., Godley, S.H., & Garner, B.R., "Predicting evidence based treatment sustainment: Results from a longitudinal study of the Adolescent Community Reinforcement Approach," . Implementation Science, 12, 2017

Watkins, K.E., Ober, A.J., Lamp, K., Lind, M., Setodji, C.M., Osilla, K.C., Hunter, S.B., McCullough, C.M., Becker, K., Iyiewuare, P.O., Diamant, A., Heinzerling, K., & Pincus, H.A, "Collaborative care for opioid and alcohol use disorders in primary care: The SUMMIT randomized clinical trial," JAMA Internal Medicine, 8, 2017

Hunter, Sarah B., Patricia A. Ebener, Matthew Chinman, Allison J. Ober, and Christina Y. Huang, Promoting Success: A Getting To Outcomes® Guide to Implementing Continuous Quality Improvement for Community Service Organizations, RAND Corporation (TL-179-NIDA), 2015

Honors & Awards

  • Gordon Allport Intergroup Relations Prize, Best Paper 2007, Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues
  • Outstanding Publication Award, American Evaluation Association
  • Fellow, Association for Psychological Science

Commentary

