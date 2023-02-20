Selected Publications
Ward, Jason M., Rick Garvey, and Sarah B. Hunter, Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Three Los Angeles Neighborhoods: An Annual Report from the Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) Project, RAND Corporation (RR-A1890-2), 2023
Hunter, Sarah B., Adam Scherling, Matthew Cefalu, and Ryan K. McBain, Just in Reach Pay for Success: Impact Evaluation and Cost Analysis of a Permanent Supportive Housing Program, RAND Corporation (RR-A1758-1), 2022
Hunter, Sarah B., Benjamin F. Henwood, Rajeev Ramchand, Stephanie Brooks Holliday, and Rick Garvey, Twenty-Six Veterans: A Longitudinal Case Study of Veterans Experiencing Homelessness in Los Angeles, 2019–2020, RAND Corporation (RR-A1320-1), 2021
Hunter, Sarah B., Adam Scherling, Ryan K. McBain, Matthew Cefalu, Brian Briscombe, William Mcconnell, and Priya Batra, Implementation and 12-Month Health Service Utilization and Cost Outcomes from a Managed Care Health Plan's Permanent Supportive Housing Program, RAND Corporation (RR-A374-3), 2021
McBain, Ryan K., Adam Scherling, Brian Briscombe, and Sarah B. Hunter, Pima County Housing First Initiative: Final Evaluation Report Fall 2021, RAND Corporation (RR-A236-1), 2021
Hunter, S.B., Han, B., Slaughter, M.E., Godley, S.H., & Garner, B.R., "Predicting evidence based treatment sustainment: Results from a longitudinal study of the Adolescent Community Reinforcement Approach," . Implementation Science, 12, 2017
Watkins, K.E., Ober, A.J., Lamp, K., Lind, M., Setodji, C.M., Osilla, K.C., Hunter, S.B., McCullough, C.M., Becker, K., Iyiewuare, P.O., Diamant, A., Heinzerling, K., & Pincus, H.A, "Collaborative care for opioid and alcohol use disorders in primary care: The SUMMIT randomized clinical trial," JAMA Internal Medicine, 8, 2017
Hunter, Sarah B., Patricia A. Ebener, Matthew Chinman, Allison J. Ober, and Christina Y. Huang, Promoting Success: A Getting To Outcomes® Guide to Implementing Continuous Quality Improvement for Community Service Organizations, RAND Corporation (TL-179-NIDA), 2015