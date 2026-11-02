Improving Eviction Prevention Through Participatory Research: Findings from a Study in Los Angeles

Alex Sizemore, Max Griswold, Sarah B. Hunter

ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 2, 2026Published in: Human Service Organizations: Management, Leadership & Governance (October 2026). DOI: 10.1080/23303131.2026.2739519

Human service organizations are critical to preventing eviction, yet limited evidence exists on how these systems are structured and coordinated. This study examines organizational dynamics and service delivery across Los Angeles County and proposes a model applicable to other regions. Using a participatory mixed methods design, a Community Advisory Board of eviction prevention professionals engaged in cardstorming, systems mapping, and policy visioning workshops to identify sector strengths, gaps, and redundancies. A complementary review of program materials cataloged organizational characteristics, eligibility criteria, and administrative processes. Findings reveal fragmentation, duplicative services, and limited coordination among providers and funders. These barriers reduce system accessibility and effectiveness. By working collaboratively with practitioners to map service systems and co-identify opportunities for improvement, this study offers a transferable approach for human service organizations to strengthen interorganizational coordination and maximize equity and responsiveness in eviction prevention efforts.

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Document Details

  • Copyright: Taylor & Francis
  • Availability: Non-RAND
  • Year: 2026
  • Pages: 76
  • Document Number: EP-71526

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