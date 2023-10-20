Max Griswold is a policy researcher at RAND. His research focuses on how policymaking creates risks for vulnerable and stigmatized people. His work has examined the prevalence of behavioral risk and how justice and housing policies create inequitable outcomes in marginalized communities.
Prior to joining RAND, Griswold was a research scientist for the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and was a high school math teacher through Americorps. His work has appeared in Nature, The Lancet, and Cityscape. He holds a Ph.D. in Policy Analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School, a M.S. in economics from the University of Texas at Austin, and a B.S. in economics, philosophy, and math from the Ohio State University.
Selected Publications
Griswold et al., "Alcohol use and burden for 195 countries and territories, 1990–2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016," The Lancet, 392(10152), 2018
Griswold, Max, Stephanie Brooks Holliday, Alex Sizemore, Cheng Ren, Lawrence Baker, Khadesia Howell, Osonde A. Osoba, Jhacova Williams, Jason M. Ward, and Sarah B. Hunter, An Evaluation of Crime-Free Housing Policies, RAND Corporation (RR-A2689-1), 2023