Improving HUD-VASH Utilization Under Changing Income Eligibility Requirements
ResearchPublished Oct 27, 2026
This research was made possible by the Epstein Family Foundation.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) established the Housing and Urban Development–VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program in 1992. The authors examine trends over time in HUD-VASH voucher utilization, disability income, homelessness, and housing affordability in key regions to determine whether supply and demand for the program are aligned and, if not, where gaps emerge.
ResearchPublished Oct 27, 2026
This research was made possible by the Epstein Family Foundation.
Policy changes have broadened HUD-VASH eligibility, but rising rents and VA staffing shortages are keeping vouchers from reaching veterans who need them.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) established the Housing and Urban Development–VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program in 1992. Since 2008, HUD has issued more than 118,000 vouchers to public housing agencies (PHAs). HUD-VASH is widely credited with helping cut veteran homelessness roughly in half—from 73,367 veterans in 2009 to 32,495 veterans in 2025.
Policy changes in 2021 and 2024 aimed to expand program access by raising income thresholds and excluding Veterans Affairs disability compensation (VADC) from eligibility calculations. RAND researchers examine whether those changes improved voucher utilization.
Most veterans referred to HUD-VASH have little or no income, so raising the income threshold had minimal practical effect on who could access the program.
Large PHAs had mostly adopted the higher income threshold after the 2021 guidance, limiting the operational impact of the formal 2024 policy revision.
Even veterans who qualify under the new rules may receive minimal housing subsidies, because their VADC counts toward rent calculations—creating frustration for both program applicants and staff.
Higher fair market rents (FMRs) are consistently associated with lower HUD-VASH voucher utilization rates, and subsidies often lag behind prices in competitive rental markets.
RAND researchers used a mixed-methods approach. On the qualitative side, they conducted eight semistructured interviews with staff from large PHAs between October 2025 and February 2026, using the Framework Method to identify key themes. On the quantitative side, they analyzed monthly HUD-VASH voucher utilization data, American Community Survey microdata, HUD income limit and FMR data, and continuum of care homelessness data. To assess whether the 2021 income-eligibility change affected utilization, researchers estimated multivariate difference-in-differences regression models comparing utilization rates before and after the policy took effect, controlling for local rental market conditions, veteran homelessness, and PHA size.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.