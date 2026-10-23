Weathering the Weather

In 2024, an estimated 187,000 Californians experienced homelessness, of which nearly 124,000 were living unsheltered. As climate change increases both the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, people living unsheltered (PLU) face acute and disproportionate risks.

By combining information on where people are currently living unsheltered with projections of extreme heat, we find that state and local officials will need to plan for rapid increases in extreme heat days affecting large numbers of people living unsheltered in the state. For example, in several Continuums of Care (CoCs) where more than 80% of people living unsheltered currently reside, the number of days with a heat index above 100°F (37.8°C) is projected to at least double by the end of the century.

To identify effective strategies to reduce harm to people living unsheltered during extreme heat, flash flooding, and wildfire smoke, we used three methods: 1. A review of 249 articles on unsheltered homelessness and extreme weather; 2. Interviews with 26 staff from relevant agencies and organizations; and 3. Surveys with 47 people living unsheltered in the Los Angeles area who had recently experienced a severe heat wave or wildfire smoke event.

Across these three methods, four central challenges emerged: 1. People living unsheltered are highly exposed and vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather, 2. People living unsheltered lack timely information about hazards, services, or shelters during these weather events, 3. Existing shelters may lack conditions, services, or supports that make them desirable options, and 4. Shelter capacity is often insufficient during these extreme weather events.

We identify strategies to address these challenges and classify 22 of them by their acceptability to people living unsheltered and their implementation plausibility. We then discuss how these strategies can be used to strengthen California's response to extreme weather events for people living unsheltered.