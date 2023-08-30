Rick Garvey (he/his) is a survey coordinator at RAND. With more than 20 years of data collection experience, Garvey has been involved in planning and coordinating both small and large-scale data collection projects in areas of HIV and hepatitis, homelessness, Veterans’ health, criminal justice, adolescent drug use, drug treatment, welfare reform, and surviving trauma. His expertise lies in design and implementation of complex field data collection efforts. Garvey has worked closely with homeless, mental health, juvenile justice, and social service agencies to establish cooperation and negotiate data collection in such settings. Garvey has managed data collection for the Adolescent Outcomes Project, a longitudinal study of adolescent probationers in Los Angeles County; and the NIDA Homeless Hepatitis project which interviewed and provided hepatitis and HIV testing and referrals to homeless individuals in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles. He managed data collection for the longitudinal BRIGHT and BRIGHT 2 projects, investigating the effects of a cognitive behavioral therapy intervention at inpatient and outpatient drug treatment programs in Los Angeles County. In addition, he coordinated all aspects of data collection for the CONNECT, AWARE, ENGAGE, and RELATE projects interviewing homeless adolescents in Hollywood, Venice and throughout Los Angeles County including a longitudinal follow-up effort for AWARE which achieved a 92% response rate 3 months after baseline. Currently he is conducting enumerations and interviews with unhoused populations in Venice, Hollywood, and Skid-row as part of the LA LEADS project. Garvey earned his M.A. in sociology from California State University, Los Angeles.
Selected Publications
Tucker, J. S., Rodriguez, A., D'Amico, E. J., Pedersen, E. R., Garvey, R., & Klein, D. J, "A Randomized Controlled Trial of a Brief Motivational Interviewing-Based Group Intervention for Emerging Adults Experiencing Homelessness: 24-Month Effects on Alcohol Use. ," Psychology of Addictive Behaviors, 2023
Storholm, E. D., Klein, D. J., Pedersen, E. R., D’Amico, E. J., Rodriguez, A., Garvey, R., Tucker, J. S, "Sociodemographic and behavioral risk correlates of PrEP interest and use among young adults experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles," AIDS & Behavior., 2023
Ward, Jason M., Rick Garvey, and Sarah B. Hunter, Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Three Los Angeles Neighborhoods: An Interim Report on the Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) Project, RAND Corporation (RR-A1890-1), 2022
Hunter, Sarah B., Benjamin F. Henwood, Rajeev Ramchand, Stephanie Brooks Holliday, and Rick Garvey, Twenty-Six Veterans: A Longitudinal Case Study of Veterans Experiencing Homelessness in Los Angeles, 2019–2020, RAND Corporation (RR-A1320-1), 2021
Sonya Gabrielian, MD, MPH; Ronald Calderon, MSW; Mariam Nazinyan, MPA; Matthew McCoy, PhD; Rick Garvey, MA; Randall Kuhn, PhD; Keith McInnes, ScD; Benjamin Henwood, PhD; Sarah B. Hunter, PhD, "Enhancing VA’s Preparedness for Disease Epidemics that Impact Veterans with Unsheltered Homeless Experiences. ," VA Center for Homelessness Research Brief, 2022
Palimaru, A. I., McDonald, K. M., Garvey, R., D’Amico, E. J., Tucker, J, "The Association between Housing Stability and Perceived Quality of Life among Emerging Adults with a History of Homelessness," Health & Social Care in the Community, 2023
Palimaru, A. I., Laradji, M., Balagna, J., Garvey, R., Hunter, S. B. , "Understanding the Landscape of Daytime Services for People Experiencing Homelessness in Los Angeles County," United Way of Greater Los Angeles, 2023
Joan S. Tucker, Elizabeth J. D'Amico, Eric R. Pedersen, Rick Garvey, Anthony Rodriguez, David J. Klein, "Behavioral Health and Service Usage During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic Among Emerging Adults Currently or Recently Experiencing Homelessness," Journal of Adolescent Health , 2020