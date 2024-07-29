A Discussion on Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Los Angeles
Findings from 2023 Data Collection
ResearchPublished Jul 29, 2024
A transcript for this video is available via YouTube. The transcript and captions are auto-generated and have not been edited.
To better inform development of effective policy to address homelessness, RAND continued its study, begun in fall 2021, of the number of people living unsheltered in Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice. RAND also collected survey data from this population about individual housing needs, experiences, and preferences. RAND experts discussed findings from their latest report, which includes results from fall 2021 through December 2023.
Topics
Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web-Only
- Year: 2024
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/PTA1890-1
- Document Number: PT-A1890-1
Citation
Research conducted by
This publication is part of the RAND presentation series. RAND presentations may include recorded briefings related to a body of RAND research, videos of congressional testimonies, and multimedia presentations on topics or RAND capabilities.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.