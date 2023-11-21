Presentations
Can South Korea Help the World Beat the Next Pandemic? September 29, 2023
A Better Future for Ukraine and Its Partners August 02, 2023
Update on Findings of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change August 03, 2022
Telehealth in the COVID-19 Era October 18, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Cross-Border Liability and Compensation February 02, 2021
RAND Space Launch Virtual Panel December 08, 2020
2018 RAND Summer Institute Lecture Series August 08, 2018
Truth Decay: A Narrated Video May 16, 2018
Financing Health Care in Oregon: Four Policy Options May 17, 2017
2016 RAND Summer Institute January 06, 2017
Rethinking Russia's Threat to NATO September 30, 2016
RAND Kicks Off 2016 Presidential Election Panel Survey March 28, 2016
RAND Summer Institute Lecture Series 2015 February 03, 2016
U.S.–Japan Alliance Conference Series Proceedings January 21, 2015
SOF Partner Assessment: Introduction to Country Characteristics November 13, 2014
Using Network Analysis Methods to Support the Global SOF Network November 13, 2014
Cognitive Aging, Neuropathology, and Resilience September 08, 2014
China: The Reluctant Partner July 30, 2014
RAND presentations may include briefings related to a body of RAND research, videos of congressional testimonies, and a multimedia presentation on a topic or RAND capability. All RAND presentations represent RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.