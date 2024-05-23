Report
Recent Trends Among the Unsheltered in Three Los Angeles Neighborhoods: An Annual Report from the Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) Project
Jan 26, 2023
Published May 23, 2024
This tool presents data from RAND’s Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) study. The ongoing project collects primary data on the size of unsheltered populations in three Los Angeles neighborhoods: Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice.
Since 2021, our field teams have periodically collected data on the number of unhoused persons and informal shelters in each neighborhood. Currently, 26 waves of data are available for Skid Row between September 2021 and September 2022; 13 waves are available for Hollywood between October 2021 and October 2022; and 13 waves are available for Venice between October 2021 and September 2022.
For more on the history and methodology of this study, see our published study and the associated appendixes.
Select a neighborhood and a metric to view a map with estimates for each subgeography, which covers roughly the area of one to three city blocks.
There are five metrics available in the tool:
The tool also presents a total for each neighborhood, metric, and data wave selected.
The development of this tool was supported by the Zwick Impact Fund and conducted by the Community Health and Environmental Policy Program and the Center for Housing and Homelessness within RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.
