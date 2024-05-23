This tool presents data from RAND’s Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) study. The ongoing project collects primary data on the size of unsheltered populations in three Los Angeles neighborhoods: Hollywood, Skid Row, and Venice.

Since 2021, our field teams have periodically collected data on the number of unhoused persons and informal shelters in each neighborhood. Currently, 26 waves of data are available for Skid Row between September 2021 and September 2022; 13 waves are available for Hollywood between October 2021 and October 2022; and 13 waves are available for Venice between October 2021 and September 2022.

For more on the history and methodology of this study, see our published study and the associated appendixes.

How to Use This Tool

Select a neighborhood and a metric to view a map with estimates for each subgeography, which covers roughly the area of one to three city blocks.

There are five metrics available in the tool:

a total unadjusted count of unsheltered persons plus tents, makeshift structures, and vehicles that appear to be used as shelters

a count of tents or other makeshift structures

a count of vehicles, including cars, vans, and RVs, that appear to be used as shelters

two counts of all unhoused persons associated with all informal shelters using different imputation models: a full multiplier (higher estimate) and hybrid model (lower estimate).

The tool also presents a total for each neighborhood, metric, and data wave selected.