The Bioethics of Evidence-Informed Practice
This free virtual training program integrates bioethics and evidence-informed practice for complementary and integrative health care professionals.
RAND tools include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various other toolkits and applied research products. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.
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