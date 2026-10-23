The objective of this tool is to improve will to fight (W2F) analysis and assessments. The tool gives analysts (information, intelligence, or otherwise) a structured analytic approach for assessing adversary or partner W2F at the tactical level.

This climate summary aims to inform Mid-Atlantic policymakers and practitioners about weather patterns during the 2025–2026 winter season, regional climate trends, and the upcoming spring season.

The authors describe a tool to analyze the U.S. tax code by building a graph database of legal text. The Tax Code Analysis Tool consists of a comprehensive graph database mapping Title 26 of the U.S. Code on internal revenue.

This document provides guidance for stormwater professionals on how to select change factors from the Projected Intensity‑Duration‑Frequency Curve Data Tool for the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and Virginia via a structured, risk-based decision process.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Directory is a digital tool that examines how and to what degree CAS and its network of research institutes participate in and support Chinese defence activities.

This guide for out-of-school-time (OST) intermediaries (the organizations that coordinate and support OST providers) and its companion resource contain practical guidance and resources to help OST programs strengthen young people’s life skills.

This climate summary aims to inform Mid-Atlantic policymakers and practitioners about weather patterns during the 2026 spring season, regional climate trends, and the upcoming summer season.

This document describes a set of tools intended to help map the majority of U.S. federal spending to the people, communities, and businesses that receive those funds and the populations that benefit from the programs supported by that spending.

This climate summary aims to inform Mid-Atlantic policymakers and practitioners about weather patterns during the 2026 summer season, regional climate trends, and the upcoming fall season.

This document offers an overview and technical documentation for the Data Center Siting Model and Suitability Mapper for Community Planners, a tool to support state and local decisionmakers considering the benefits and costs of siting a data center.

The Data Center Suitability Mapper for Community Planners provides local and state government decisionmakers and other industry stakeholders with data and visualizations to compare trade-offs among locations for regional data centers.

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