RAND Housing Center
Dedicated to conducting timely, actionable research and analysis focused on increasing access to abundant, affordable housing and addressing housing instability and homelessness across the U.S.
Photo by Matt Bush / Getty Images
Despite a marked increase in funding and policymaking aimed addressing housing affordability, real housing costs are at or near all-time highs across much of the country. In 2024, more than 711,000 people were counted as experiencing homelessness in the U.S., a 25 percent increase since 2019.
The RAND Housing Center brings together interdisciplinary research teams and focused, effective research designs to help address the crisis of housing affordability and stability by generating non-partisan, unbiased evidence on our most pressing housing policy questions.Learn more about the center
Center Priorities
- Conduct innovative research and analysis on the drivers of high housing production costs.
- Conduct research aimed at improving housing safety net programs including rental assistance and affordable housing production.
- Explore innovative policies and practices to support the efficient production of housing-related infrastructure.
- Deliver credible, timely evidence and policy recommendations aimed at addressing homelessness.
Research & Commentary
Leadership
Get in Touch with Us
For general inquiries, email housing@rand.org or fill out the form below.