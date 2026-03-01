Dedicated to conducting timely, actionable research and analysis focused on increasing access to abundant, affordable housing and addressing housing instability and homelessness across the U.S.

Despite a marked increase in funding and policymaking aimed addressing housing affordability, real housing costs are at or near all-time highs across much of the country. In 2024, more than 711,000 people were counted as experiencing homelessness in the U.S., a 25 percent increase since 2019.

The RAND Housing Center brings together interdisciplinary research teams and focused, effective research designs to help address the crisis of housing affordability and stability by generating non-partisan, unbiased evidence on our most pressing housing policy questions.

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Center Priorities