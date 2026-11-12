RAND researchers compared Santa Monica’s recent economic and social trends with those in peer cities near Los Angeles using data analysis and expert interviews. They found steeper declines in retail sales and tourism, with challenges concentrated downtown. Crime increased in some categories but largely tracks regional trends. The city has undertaken substantial reforms in housing, policing, and business development that may improve its outlook.

This research was independently initiated and made possible by RAND's own resources, including income from operations, unrestricted gifts from RAND supporters, and distributions from its long-term investment fund.

Topline Santa Monica has experienced a greater economic decline than neighboring cities, but new leadership and targeted reforms offer a path forward.

Recent media coverage has portrayed Santa Monica as uniquely troubled—a city grappling with economic decline, rising crime, and disorder. But how much of that narrative holds up to scrutiny? RAND researchers compared Santa Monica with peer cities in the Los Angeles metropolitan area—including Beverly Hills, Culver City, and West Hollywood—across five areas: business revenue, crime, homelessness, commercial property, and housing production. They combined quantitative data analysis with interviews of 14 experts from the public and private sectors to assess where Santa Monica’s challenges are distinct and where they simply reflect broader regional trends.

Key Takeaways

Santa Monica’s retail decline is steeper than in peer cities. Retail sales revenue fell roughly 33 percent in real terms from 2015 to 2025—far more than in Beverly Hills, Culver City, or West Hollywood, which recovered more fully after the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s challenges are concentrated downtown. Homelessness, violent crime, and commercial vacancies are overwhelmingly clustered in downtown Santa Monica. Trends outside downtown have been largely stable, suggesting targeted interventions could be especially effective. Homelessness levels are stable, but acuity may be worsening. The concentration of high-acuity individuals downtown—those with untreated mental illness or substance use disorders—may explain growing perceptions of disorder. Housing production lags, but reforms are beginning to take hold. Santa Monica ranked near the bottom among peer cities for new housing units built per resident from 2018 to 2025. Recent reforms have drawn praise, but permitting bottlenecks remain.

Recommendations

Business and commercial development: Expand the business concierge service to proactively identify recurring barriers that new businesses face, beyond helping individual applicants navigate problems.

Develop clear departmental guidance to reduce inconsistent field-level compliance decisions that create unexpected costs during tenant improvement projects.

Review the recently adopted labor ordinance governing city-owned commercial properties and consider additional incentives to stimulate business formation. Homelessness, crime, and disorder: Adopt more-frequent homelessness measurements citywide, including public-facing performance indicators, to better monitor policy outcomes.

Focus resources on downtown hotspots, where homelessness and violent crime are heavily concentrated, through proactive engagement with high-risk populations. Housing production: Expedite completion of the city’s Local Coastal Program to reduce project-by-project review by the California Coastal Commission, which data show substantially lengthens preconstruction timelines.

Develop a transparent open data portal documenting the development pathway, including stage-by-stage timelines, to help dispel outdated perceptions of Santa Monica as difficult to build in.

Methodology RAND researchers used data analysis and interviews to compare trends in Santa Monica with those in peer cities. They analyzed taxable sales data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, commercial vacancy and hotel data from CoStar, point-in-time homeless count data from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, crime records from the Santa Monica Police Department and other local agencies, and housing permit data from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. They conducted semistructured interviews between March and August 2026 with 14 experts, including city staff, elected officials, business owners, and development-sector professionals, for additional context.

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Document Details Copyright: RAND Corporation

RAND Corporation Availability: Web-Only

Web-Only Year: 2026

2026 Pages: 73

73 DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA5222-1-v2

https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA5222-1-v2 Document Number: RR-A5222-1-v2 Citation RAND Style Manual Ward, Jason, Roland Neil, and Lizhong Liu, Santa Monica’s Recent Economic and Social Trends: A Case Study with Regional Comparisons, RAND Corporation, RR-A5222-1-v2, 2026. As of November 12, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA5222-1-v2.html Copy Text Chicago Manual of Style Ward, Jason, Roland Neil, and Lizhong Liu, Santa Monica’s Recent Economic and Social Trends: A Case Study with Regional Comparisons. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA5222-1-v2.html. Copy Text BibTeX RIS